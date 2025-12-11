At JPost Washington Conference, Leaders Warn of Antisemitism, Outline Post-War Strategy, & Urge U.S.–Israel Coordination

Ambassador Thomas J. Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria - Credit: Marc Sellem/Jerusalem Post Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress and President of the Washington Conference - Credit: Marc Sellem/Jerusalem Post Credit: Marc Sellem/Jerusalem Post

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials warned of rising antisemitism, outlined post– war security priorities, and highlighted new diplomatic openings on Capitol Hill

WA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior U.S. and Israeli officials convened on Capitol Hill today for the Jerusalem Post Washington Conference, issuing urgent warnings about rising antisemitism, Iran’s ambitions, and the stakes of the post-October 7 regional landscape. Across a day of high-level dialogue, speakers emphasized that Western democracies face a coordinated ideological, political, and security assault, and that the United States and Israel must respond with decisive, united leadership.Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress and President of the Conference, opened with one of the day’s most forceful messages. “This is a full-scale assault on truth, on democracy, and on the safety of Jewish people everywhere,” he said, warning that antisemitism “has exploded across Europe and is now taking root here.” Drawing a historical parallel, he cautioned: “After Kristallnacht, the world’s silence emboldened Hitler. We are watching the same patterns repeat themselves, and history shows how dangerous that silence can be.”Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar outlined Israel’s security doctrine moving forward. “At the heart of phase two is the disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza,” he said. “These games of redefining what ‘disarmament’ means will be over.” On Lebanon, he stressed: “Hezbollah, not Israel, violates Lebanon’s sovereignty. The only thing standing between Israel and possible peace with Lebanon is Hezbollah.” He also pointed to Israel’s renewed ties with Bolivia as the start of “a new wave in Latin America.”United States Secretary of Commerce Howard William Lutnick underscored the administration’s support for Israel and the importance of American strength. “The United States and Israel have never had a better relationship,” he said. “Strength is vital. It is what allows us to stand for freedom, for democracy, and for the safe return of our hostages.” He described regional economic cooperation as the most consequential opportunity ahead for stabilizing the Middle East.Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana highlighted Israel’s role as a strategic asset to the United States. “Strong allies do not drain American strength; they multiply it,” he said. “Israeli technologies protect American troops, save American lives, and defend the American homeland.” Reflecting on October 7, he emphasized: “Radical regimes do not build terror networks and nuclear programs for peaceful purposes. If you want to know their intentions, listen to their words: ‘Death to Israel. Death to America.’” He added that in a turbulent region, “Israel is one of the few nations where the American flag is celebrated, not desecrated.”Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) reinforced that support for Israel remains overwhelmingly bipartisan. “We cannot ever let Jewish issues become a political football,” she said. “When the United States and Israel stand together, there is no limit to what we can achieve.” She emphasized that the partnership is rooted not only in shared democratic values but in shared future-building. “This relationship is about the future we can build together,” she said, highlighting cooperation in security, technology, and the Abraham Accords.Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) described how October 7 transformed his advocacy. “Ten-seven clarified moral clarity for me,” he said. “If they had pushed Israel into a ceasefire, Sinwar would be alive and Hamas would remain strong.” On Iran he was unequivocal: “There is no peaceful purpose for ninety percent enriched uranium. I will consistently support attacking and destroying those facilities.”Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) framed Israel as central to American security. “Israel is a good investment for America,” he said. “We can’t afford not to have Israel.” Warning that normalization with Saudi Arabia depends on defeating Iran’s proxies, he stressed: “Hamas needs to go. Hezbollah needs to be disarmed. Only Israel can do it.”U.S. Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg highlighted Israel’s central role in America’s technology strategy. “Israel is one of the few countries with which we clearly need to partner on cutting-edge artificial intelligence,” he said. “It is the official policy of the United States to win the AI race and do whatever it takes.”In a significant geopolitical assessment, Ambassador Thomas J. Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria, described a rare moment for regional realignment. “President Trump has created a moment for all of us,” he said. “If we lose this moment, we’re in trouble.” He asserted that Syria now sees its future tied to stability with Israel. “Syria knows its future depends on a security and border agreement with Israel,” he noted, describing unprecedented cooperation since October 7. Barrack pointed to pragmatic Israeli thinking; concentric lines of defense, controlled flyovers, enforced de-escalation, calling Syria “the easiest place right now to show the world a soft hand and bridge grievances.” On Iran, he was blunt: “There’s no way out of choking Iran financially.” He also affirmed that normalization between Israel and Turkey “makes sense” once regional constraints are removed.Throughout the day, speakers returned to the themes of urgency, clarity, and unity. As Lauder warned at the outset, “This is our time, and this is our fight, and we stand together for Israel, for the Jewish people, and for all mankind.”###

