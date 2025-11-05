Houzeo Unveils ‘Intuitive Filters’ on Mobile App to Transform Home Discovery for Rhode Island Buyers

New feature helps Rhode Island buyers find hot listings, price drops, and open houses instantly on an interactive map.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has rolled out Intuitive Filters, a cutting-edge feature designed to revolutionize how Rhode Island buyers discover homes. This update enables Rhode Island buyers to apply smart, map-based filters to instantly find listings tagged with Price Cut, 3D Tour, Hot Home, New Construction, and more.The feature is designed to simplify and personalize the property discovery process. Instead of scrolling through countless listings, Rhode Island buyers can now tap visual filters on an interactive map to view real-time, location-specific results that match their preferences. This smart technology helps buyers navigate the housing market with ease, identifying top listings and emerging opportunities in seconds.Core Advantages:- Single-Tap Discovery: Quickly narrow down listings by selecting options such as New Construction, Open Houses, or No HOA. For example, buyers can use these filters to find new houses for sale in Johnston or homes in Rhode Island with price reductions.- Multi-Category Filtering: Combine filters for faster, more accurate searches. Results update dynamically as criteria are refined, and users can bookmark or share top picks effortlessly.- Hot listings: Properties earn a “Hot” tag based on engagement metrics like inquiries, scheduled showings, and offers received.- Streamlined Selection: Focus on listings that truly fit — such as Rhode Island homes for sale with price cuts or 3D tours.Intuitive Filters elevates the mobile home search into an intelligent, customized experience — combining advanced mapping technology with buyer-focused design to deliver precise, real-time results. Listings marked “New” are added within the past 72 hours, ensuring buyers stay ahead in the fast-moving Rhode Island real estate market Houzeo makes home buying faster and easier with advanced tools built around the buyer’s needs. It delivers instant, location-specific results and keeps the entire search process simple and efficient. Through the app, users can explore over 2.7 million listings, save favorites, schedule showings, contact agents, and submit offers — all from their mobile device.Download the free Houzeo app today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

