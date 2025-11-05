Houzeo's 'Intuitive Filters' Speed Up Home Discovery for Kentucky Buyers

Buyers can instantly find relevant homes across the state using interactive map-based filters such as New Construction, No HOA, 3D Tours, Open Houses, and more.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has launched ‘Intuitive Filters,’ a breakthrough tool that makes searching for homes faster and more precise. Buyers no longer need to scroll endlessly — they can adjust filters and see relevant properties in real time on their smartphones.The 'Intuitive Filters' feature transforms how buyers navigate the Kentucky real estate market in a quicker, more streamlined way. With just a few taps on an interactive map, buyers can instantly narrow listings to match their preferences across Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro, and other Kentucky cities.Key Features:- One-Touch Access: Buyers can use quick filters such as New Construction, Open Houses, or No HOA to zero in on specific properties, whether it’s new homes for sale in Walton or Kentucky homes without HOA fees.- Multi-Layer Filtering: Combine filters like Price Cut, 3D Tours, and Hot Homes to get precise search results.- Hot listings: Properties trending with buyer engagement are tagged Hot, highlighting popular options in the state.- Targeted Decision-Making: Buyers can narrow listings according to specific criteria, such as recently constructed Kentucky homes for sale offering price reductions. This helps them make quicker decisions.With Intuitive Filters, finding a home on mobile is faster and smarter than ever. Listings marked New showcase properties added in the last 72 hours, giving Kentucky buyers immediate access to the latest opportunities and keeping them ahead in a competitive market.Houzeo gives buyers full control over their search, letting them quickly explore listings, book tours, and submit offers — all from one mobile app. With over 2.7 million listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the home-buying experience for buyers in Kentucky and across the country.Download the free Houzeo app today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

