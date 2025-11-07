CE sends message to local karate team congratulating athletes on winning Macao’s first-ever National Games gold medal

MACAU, November 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today sent a congratulatory message to the karate team of the Macao sports delegation participating in the 15th National Games, congratulating it on the victory in the Karate Men’s Team Kata (Amateurs) category, obtaining Macao’s first-ever National Games gold medal.

The Chief Executive said in the message that it had been a great joy to learn that local athletes Kuok Kin Hang, Fong Man Hou and Cheang Pek Lok had won at the Games. The gold medal is not only Macao’s first in this edition of the competition, but also the first-ever gold medal in Macao’s history of participation in the National Games. Such an achievement marked a new milestone in Macao’s sporting development, Mr Sam stated.

On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and in his personal capacity, Mr Sam extended his most sincere and warm congratulations to the three athletes, while also conveying cordial greetings to all Macao participants competing in the Games and to all staff members working in the Macao Competition Zone.

The remarkable accomplishment achieved by Kuok Kin Hang, Fong Man Hou and Cheang Pek Lok represented the culmination of years of dedicated training and the relentless pursuit of excellence, bringing immense joy and pride to Macao residents, said the Chief Executive.

Mr Sam stated he believed such a breakthrough would serve as motivation for local athletes to maintain a competitive spirit, continue striving for excellence, promote the country’s sporting ethos, and bring further honour to the MSAR.