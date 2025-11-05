Promoting Trade in Services to Integrate with National Development

MACAU, November 5 - To assist local enterprises in "going global" and better integrate into the national development framework, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region recently organised a delegation of nearly 20 representatives from sectors such as big health, exhibitions, technology, finance, and import-export to participate in the 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services (BAFTIS) held in Zhuhai. They attended the opening ceremony, specialised seminars on Greater Bay Area’s MICE, and briefing sessions on investment promotion services.

Deep Integration of Trade in Services and Industries to Expand Participation and Influence

Themed "New Engine for Service Outsourcing, Accelerating Digital Trade", BAFTIS continued to be held as a “multi-venue event” in three regions, featuring multiple B2B meetings, project roadshows, promotional sessions for Greater Bay Area investment services, and industry inspections for service trade in the Greater Bay Area. This efficient platform aims to facilitate the implementation of service trade projects. For the first time, a "Public Day" was arranged to enhance the deep integration of service trade with cultural tourism and exhibitions, expanding social participation and international influence. Concurrently, an exhibition of humanoid robots in the Greater Bay Area was held to provide intelligent support for the digital transformation of service trade.

IPIM organised nearly 20 enterprises and business association representatives from sectors such as big health, exhibitions, technology, finance, and import-export to participate in BAFTIS. They engaged in discussions on opportunities in the ASEAN market, how AI empowers enterprises to go global, and the high-quality development of exhibitions, aiming to expand connections between Greater Bay Area businesses and Portuguese-speaking countries as well as international markets. This serves as a platform for economic and trade co-operation between China and foreign countries, promoting regional connectivity and collaborative development.

Pre-Meeting Connections to Facilitate Intentions and Customised Negotiation Sessions

Attendees expressed that BAFTIS’ supporting activities were rich and informative. Participants not only learned about the developmental advantages of the exhibition industries in both regions but also established connections and engaged in in-depth discussions with representatives from various technology companies, especially those in the Greater Bay Area. They hope to identify new business partners through this event, expand their operations, and provide direction for future co-operation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao while exploring more possibilities.