Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1813.6 Billion by 2029

How Big Is The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market In 2025?

The market size of the processed nonferrous metal industry has seen consistent growth in the past few years. It is predicted to witness an increase from $1523.93 billion in 2024 to about $1562.78 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. The historic expansion is a result of demands from various sectors such as automotive, electronics and electrical appliances, aerospace and aviation, construction and infrastructure developments, along with renewable energy applications.

Expectations are high for the processed nonferrous metal market to experience consistent growth in the coming years. The market size is projected to reach a value of $1813.6 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This anticipated growth within the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as the proliferation of energy storage solutions, rapid urbanization and the development of smart cities, the adoption of sustainable manufacturing methods, resilient supply chain practices, and breakthroughs in material science. Key trends to watch within the forecast period include the emergence of 5g technology, advancements in metal processing technology, the development of lightweight alloys, an uptick in usage within the electronics sector, and implementation of recycling initiatives.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market?

The surging numbers of city dwellers are predicted to fuel the need for the processed nonferrous metal market in the upcoming timeframe. With the swift rise in urban inhabitants, a heightened necessity for new building, infrastructure, and transport systems development emerges to cater to the increasing population. Processed nonferrous metals serve a key role in construction industries being crucial for tasks such as wiring, plumbing, roofing, and structural elements. To illustrate, the World Economic Forum, an independent international organization based in Switzerland, reported in April 2022 that over 4.3 billion people, accounting for 55% of the global population, were residing in urban areas. This figure is projected to reach 80% by 2050. Hence, the expanding urban populations are propelling the processed nonferrous metal market demand.

Who Are The Key Players In The Processed Nonferrous Metal Industry?

Major players in the Processed Nonferrous Metal include:

• Alcoa Corporation

• Rio Tinto Group

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• Vedanta Resources Limited

• Hindalco Industries Limited

• South32 Limited

• China Hongqiao Group Limited

• United Company RUSAL

• Glencore International AG

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Processed Nonferrous Metal Market In The Globe?

The use of additive manufacturing (AM) in the production of various metal products has become increasingly prevalent. The shift from using additive manufacturing as a tool for product development to a tool for actual production has been rapid. The manufacturing sectors tied to metal are seeing benefits from enhanced processes and reduced production costs, thanks to the rising investments in metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology. As an example, Nanjixiong, a portal for additive manufacturing (AM) based in China, reported in March 2023 that in 2022, a total of $930 million was invested by venture capital funds into Chinese additive manufacturing (AM) startups. Out of this, metal additive manufacturing (AM) enterprises received $370 million, or 40% of the total.

What Segments Are Covered In The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Report?

The processed nonferrous metal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Smelted and Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum), Rolled, Extruded and Alloyed Copper, Rolled and Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Secondary Smelted, Refined and Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum)

2) By Process Type: Smelting and Refining, Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, Alloying, Other Process Types

3) By End User Industry: Automotive, Electronic Power, Construction, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Smelted And Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum): Copper, Zinc, Lead, Nickel, Tin

2) By Rolled, Extruded, And Alloyed Copper: Copper Rods, Copper Sheets, Copper Foils, Copper Tubes

3) By Rolled And Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum): Zinc Sheets, Lead Sheets, Nickel Alloys, Tin Products

4) By Secondary Smelted, Refined, And Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum): Recycled Lead, Recycled Zinc, Recycled Nickel

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market By 2025?

In 2024, the processed nonferrous metal market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, projecting significant growth. Following closely was Western Europe as the second largest in the market. The report entails regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South Africa, Middle East, and Africa.

