Precious Metal Catalysts Market to Expand at a 6.9% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $22.39 Billion

The Business Research Company's Precious Metal Catalysts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Precious Metal Catalysts Market Worth?

The market size for precious metal catalysts has been consistently escalating in the past few years. The prediction is that it will ascend from $16.34 billion in 2024 to $17.14 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors such as robust economic expansion in burgeoning markets, heightened demand for palladium catalysts, and a surge in the requirement for precious metal catalysts within the pharmaceutical sector have contributed to the growth during the historical period.

The market size for precious metal catalysts is predicted to experience considerable growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $22.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be credited to support from the government, the escalating usage of platinum catalysts within the context of fuel cells, and a surge in the application of precious metal catalysts within the automotive industry. Key future trends include the implementation of novel technologies and the development of innovative product solutions to reinforce market position. In addition, an emphasis on partnerships and acquisitions to augment financial robustness, product range, and global footprint, as well as increased investment in production capability to develop fresh product solutions and fulfil rising demand for precious metal catalysts, and a keen focus on product advancements.

What Are The Factors Driving The Precious Metal Catalysts Market?

The precious metal catalyst market's growth is being fueled by an escalating demand for these catalysts within the automotive sector. The automotive industry's requirement for precious metal catalysts encompasses their usage in fuel cell-powered vehicles, as cathode material for electric cars, and also as an automotive catalyst. In the ever-evolving car industry sectors, precious metals comprise critical components that pave the way for advanced products suitable for electric and fuel-cell vehicles. For example, 'Nornickel', a Russian firm that specializes in nickel and palladium mining and refining, reported in February 2022 that the demand for palladium in the automotive sector saw a rise of 0.6% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Thus, the expanding need for precious metal catalysts in the automotive industry is a significant driving factor for the growth of the precious metal catalyst market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Precious Metal Catalysts Market?

Major players in the Precious Metal Catalysts include:

• Johnson Matthey Plc

• BASF SE

• Heraeus Holding

• Evonik Industries AG

• Umicore SA

• Sino-Platinum Metals Co., Ltd

• Kaili Catalyst & New Materials Co Ltd

• Clariant International Ltd

• Alfa Aesar

• Shaanxi kai Da chemical co. LTD

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Precious Metal Catalysts Sector?

Businesses in the precious metal catalysts market are capitalizing on innovative technologies and creating new product solutions to fortify their position in the landscape. For instance, in October 2022, BASF, a chemical firm based in Germany, introduced the novel X3D technology, an advanced additive manufacturing method specific to catalysts developed through 3D printing. The technology yields catalysts with an open structure, leading to a reduction in pressure drop throughout the reactor and a substantial surface area, markedly enhancing the performance of the catalysts. The technology is applicable to a broad spectrum of existing catalytic materials, such as base or precious metal catalysts and carrier materials.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Precious Metal Catalysts Market Share?

The precious metal catalysts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, Iridium, Ruthenium, Other Types

2) By Reaction Type: Hydrogenation, Asymmetric Hydrogenation, Reductive Amination, Alkylation, Carbonylation, Other Reaction Types

3) By Application: Automotive, Refining, Petrochemical, Oil And Mining, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Platinum: Supported Platinum Catalysts, Homogeneous Platinum Catalysts, Platinum-Group Metal Alloys

2) By Palladium: Supported Palladium Catalysts, Homogeneous Palladium Catalysts, Palladium-Group Metal Alloys

3) By Rhodium: Supported Rhodium Catalysts, Homogeneous Rhodium Catalysts

4) By Iridium: Supported Iridium Catalysts, Homogeneous Iridium Catalysts

5) By Ruthenium: Supported Ruthenium Catalysts, Homogeneous Ruthenium Catalysts

6) By Other Types: Mixed Precious Metal Catalysts, Specialty Precious Metal Catalysts, Recyclable Precious Metal Catalysts

What Are The Regional Trends In The Precious Metal Catalysts Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in the Precious Metal Catalysts sector, with projections showing it as the most rapidly expanding region within the forecast period. The report focuses on several global regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

