DelphianLogic Wins Five Prestigious Awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards

DelphianLogic has been honored with five awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®, winning in every category it entered.

While we are honoured by these recognitions, we see them as the beginning of a larger journey, to continue redefining what smarter, impactful learning can achieve.” — Saurabh Ganguli - CEO of DelphianLogic

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leader in bespoke learning solutions and digital transformation for L&D, has been honored with five awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®, winning in every category it entered.

DelphianLogic earned recognition in collaboration with its partners Gilead Sciences and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche), demonstrating excellence across performance support, learning measurement, and custom content.

The wins include:

Gold – Best Custom Content– Gilead Sciences

Gold – Best Use of Blended Learning – Gilead Sciences

Gold – Best Program for Upskilling Employees – F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche)

Gold – Best Use of Video for Learning – F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche)

Silver – Best Learning Measurement– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche)

DelphianLogic’s award-winning entries were announced on August 14, 2025.

DelphianLogic’s award-winning projects highlight innovative and impactful learning solutions. Here are some program details:

Oral Solid Dose Manufacturing eLearning designed and developed for Gilead Sciences This immersive course on oral solid dose manufacturing delivered via a leading LMS engaged hundreds of learners with interactive 360-degree views and AI-guided tours. The program achieved high satisfaction, strong learner application of skills, and exceeded expectations for effectiveness.

AI Learning Bites designed and developed for F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche): This video-based microlearning initiative significantly enhanced AI literacy across the organization, substantially increasing awareness, user confidence, and practical application of AI concepts. The program’s engaging, bite-sized format drove strong adoption and knowledge retention.

“These awards are a celebration of trust and collaboration,” said Saurabh Ganguli, Co-founder and CEO of DelphianLogic. “We are grateful to Gilead Sciences and Roche for the opportunity to bring their bold visions to life, and proud of our team for translating that trust into measurable impact. While we are honoured by these recognitions, we see them as the beginning of a larger journey, to continue redefining what smarter, impactful learning can achieve.”

“This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces. Our comprehensive evaluation process has identified these programs as benchmarks for organizational excellence and innovation," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on the following criteria:

-Alignment to business need and environment

-Program design, functionality, and delivery

-Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

-Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits



Excellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, February 9–12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing leading practices during the conference.

“The 2025 Excellence Award recipients represent the pinnacle of achievement in human capital management. What sets this year's winners apart is their bold embrace of emerging technologies and their commitment to creating meaningful employee experiences that drive tangible business results. These organizations have demonstrated that when you invest in your people with purpose and innovation, the impact resonates throughout the entire enterprise, creating sustainable competitive advantages in today's dynamic business landscape," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 to elevate your learning technology ecosystem from best-in-line to next-in-line through problem focused, cloud-engineered, turnkey learning technology products and frameworks.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 1800 successful projects, a 150-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.. Here’s to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data,

research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations.

The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to

help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in

organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and

executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize

organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy

Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and

deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have

achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from

organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to

government, not-for-profits and associations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.