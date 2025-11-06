Metalworking Fluids Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $17.82 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Metalworking Fluids Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size of metalworking fluids has seen a consistent growth. The ascent is projected to take it from a size of $12.91 billion in 2024 to $13.5 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historical growth of this market can be linked to factors such as the growth in manufacturing, cutting and forming operations, prevention of corrosion, compliance with regulations, and the automotive industry.

The market for metalworking fluids is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with its value predicted to surge to $17.82 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The market's expansion during the prediction period can be credited to factors such as metal recycling, applications in the aerospace sector, the use of metal alloys and composites, circular economy strategies, and an emphasis on resilience and safety. The main trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass sustainable formulations, advanced materials, intelligent manufacturing, transportation electrification, and the use of biocompatible materials.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Metalworking Fluids Market?

The anticipated expansion of the metalworking fluids market is attributed to the flourishing automotive segment during the forecast period. This sector consists of a varied array of businesses and organizations focused on automobile design, production, marketing, and sales. Automotive manufacturers regularly employ metalworking fluids to lessen heat and friction in industrial grinding and cutting tasks during the production of car parts and other equipment. For example, reports from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a UK-based trade association, in July 2023 indicated that UK car manufacturing grew by 11.7% in the first half of 2023, hitting 450,168 units, with June experiencing a 16.2% increase, reflecting the fifth consecutive month of growth. Factories have generated an additional 47,037 units since January, predominantly due to a 13.6% rise in exports, which represent 359,940 units or 80% of total production. Furthermore, domestic production also witnessed an increase, with production for the UK market augmenting by 4.5% to 90,228 units. As such, the expanding automotive sector is a key driver of the metalworking fluids market.

Which Players Dominate The Metalworking Fluids Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Metalworking Fluids include:

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• TotalEnergies SE

• Houghton International Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Fuchs Petrolub SE

• Quaker Chemical Corporation

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

• Castrol Ltd.

• Lubri-Graph Corporation

• Croda International plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Metalworking Fluids Market?

Leading businesses in the metalworking fluids market are unveiling cutting-edge pressure additives like SULFAD 1717E, specially designed for metalworking uses. SULFAD 1717E is a sulfurized ester which functions as an extreme pressure additive in metalworking tasks. For example, in July 2022, SEQENS, a company based in France that specializes in pharmaceutical solutions and unique ingredients, introduced a new Extreme Pressure Additive by the name of SULFAD 1717E. This additive forms a component of SEQENS' product range conceptualized for oils, greases, and other industrial lubricants. It fulfills the requirement for compatibility with ester-containing formulas and ensures superior copper corrosion performance. SULFAD 1717E shows excellent solubility in different base stocks making it perfect for a variety of metalworking processes like deep hole drilling, grinding, and honing oils. This featured additive reinforces SEQENS' dedication to cater to the needs of the metalworking sector.

Global Metalworking Fluids Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The metalworking fluidsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based

2) By Application: Neat Cutting Oils, Water Cutting Oils, Corrosion Preventive Oils, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Electrical And Power, Automobile, Metal Fabrication, Transportation Equipment, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Mineral: Straight Oils, Soluble Oils, Emulsifiable Oils

2) By Synthetic: Water-Soluble Synthetic Fluids, Non-Water-Soluble Synthetic Fluids

3) By Bio-Based: Vegetable Oil-Based Fluids, Animal Fat-Based Fluids, Synthetic Esters From Renewable Resources

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Metalworking Fluids Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the metalworking fluids market, with North America following as the second-largest market. The market report for metalworking fluids encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa and details their projected growth status.

