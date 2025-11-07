Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.9% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

There has been a robust expansion in the metal finishing chemicals market recently. The market size will escalate from $13.15 billion in 2024 to approximately $13.87 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The substantial growth experienced in the past is attributed to factors like upswing in manufacturing, development of renewable energy, implementation of environmental regulations, growth of the automotive sector, and advancements in electronics.

In the upcoming years, the market size for metal finishing chemicals is predicted to experience significant growth. The market is projected to expand to a value of $18.78 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This expansion during the projected period can be linked to various fields such as aerospace applications, consumer goods, healthcare equipment, additive manufacturing, and space exploration. The forecasted period is expected to showcase trends like improvements in corrosion protection, the emergence of green technologies, vehicle electrification, advanced alloys, microelectronics, and nanotechnology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

Global automobile sales increases are poised to propel the metal-finishing chemicals market's growth. This surge in car sales is attributed to fast-paced urbanization and the broader reach of international auto manufacturers in emerging nations. Various metal coatings, like zinc and nickel, are used in the finishing of car parts, providing protection from corrosion and abrasion. To illustrate, reports from the UK-based Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, in July 2023, indicated an 11.7% increase in UK car production within the first half of the year, culminating in 450,168 units. June alone saw a rise of 16.2%, rendering it the fifth consecutive month of growth. Factories have churned out 47,037 more units since the start of the year, primarily due to a 13.6% export boost, making up 359,940 units or 80% of total production. Domestic production has seen a rise as well, with UK production growing by 4.5% to a total of 90,228 units. Hence, the upward trend in global car sales is stimulating growth in the metal finishing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Metal Finishing Chemicals include:

• McGean-Rocho Inc.

• Atotech Deutschland GmbH

• Advanced Chemical Company

• Asterion LLC

• Quaker Houghton Corporation

• A Brite Company

• DOW Chemicals

• Coral Chemical Company

• Elementis plc

• Raschig GmbH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Metal Finishing Chemicals Market In The Globe?

Innovations in product development are becoming a significant trend in the metal finishing chemicals market. Firms within this sector are introducing advanced versions of former products to augment their potential and bring the best to their customers. An example of this is SIFCO ASC, an American company specializing in electroplating and anodizing services, who unveiled their portable all-in-one plating system in June 2022. This new, cutting-edge electroplating technology is transportable, enabling it to be used on a specific part or component directly. It boosts productivity and throughput while also improving safety by diminishing ergonomic threats for operators and staff. The ASCS, offered in Nano and Prime sizes, is developed to build upon selective plating benefits, including on-site repairs and reduced masking and downtime.

What Segments Are Covered In The Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Report?

The metal finishing chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Proprietary Chemicals, Other Types

2) By Material: Zinc, Nickel, Chrome, Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Other Materials

3) By Process: Electroplating, Chemical and Electro-chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating, Other Process

4) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plating Chemicals: Electroplating Chemicals, Electroless Plating Chemicals, Zinc Plating Chemicals

2) By Cleaning Chemicals: Aqueous Cleaning Chemicals, Solvent-Based Cleaning Chemicals, Acidic Cleaning Chemicals

3) By Conversion Coating: Phosphate Coatings, Chromate Coatings, Anodizing Chemicals

4) By Proprietary Chemicals: Custom Formulated Chemicals, Specialty Coatings And Finishes

5) By Other Types: Rust Inhibitors, Surface Treatment Chemicals, Buffing And Polishing Compounds

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for metal finishing chemicals. It is anticipated that the quickest expansion in this market will come from the Asia-Pacific region in the future. The market report for metal finishing chemicals encompasses several regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

