The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's White Cement Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Expected to grow to $8.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The White Cement Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the size of the white cement market. The market is projected to expand from $6.79 billion in 2024 to $6.93 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth during the historic period is due to increased demand for attractive finishes, a booming tile and flooring industry, initiatives for restoration and conservation, worldwide urbanization, a preference for light-colored concrete, and construction of cultural and religious structures.

The value of the white cement market is projected to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, increasing to $8.12 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to factors such as the adoption of sustainable construction methods, increasing demand from developing markets, rising interest in interior design, development of infrastructure projects, and preference for white cement-based mortars. Key trends expected play a role in this time frame incorporate the use of digital technologies in production, the application of white cement in 3D printing, partnerships with designers and architects, cutting-edge technology in manufacturing processes, and the development of innovative white cement products.

Download a free sample of the white cement market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5556&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The White Cement Market?

The surge in residential construction efforts is bolstering the white cement market's expansion. The Global Construction 2030 report by Oxford Economics predicts that construction output will see a close to 85% ramp-up, reaching $15.5 trillion globally by 2030, with China, India, and the US leading the charge. White Portland cement, when combined with white aggregates, results in white concrete used extensively in high-end construction projects and decoration purposes. Hence, boosted residential construction activities are slated to demand more white cement. For example, the National House Building Council (NHBC) anticipates the construction of approximately 1.4 million new residences in the UK by 2029. So, the surge in residential construction ventures is set to accelerate the growth of the white cement market in the future.

Who Are The Major Players In The White Cement Market?

Major players in the White Cement include:

• Aditya Birla Group

• Cemex S.A.B De C.V

• Adana Cimento Sanayi TAS

• Ultratech Cement Ltd.

• Ambuja Cements Limited

• Shree Cement Limited

• Cementir Holding SPA

• Shargh White Co

• JK Cement Ltd.

• HeidelbergCement AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The White Cement Sector?

The surge in technological progress is emerging as a central trend in the white cement industry. Firms operating in the white cement sector are increasingly concentrating on innovative technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to improve the efficiency and sustainability of cement. For example, in April 2024, Italian cement manufacturer, Cementir Holding Group, introduced D-Carb, an innovative white cement product. This product provides a 15% decrease in CO2 emissions in comparison with traditional CEM I 52.5R, without compromising its sturdy performance. Offering superb early-age strength, distinctive aesthetic characteristics, and extraordinary durability due to its low alkali and chloride content, D-Carb is a product made from pure, light limestone and special grinding aids. These features not only enhance the whiteness and flowability of cement but also make it fit for wet-cast applications, such as self-compacting concrete. Cementir's launch of this avant-garde product demonstrates the company's commitment to promoting sustainable construction methodologies and reducing carbon emissions in the building sector.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest White Cement Market Share?

The white cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, White PLC Cement, Other Types

2) By Grade: Type I, Type III, Other Grades

3) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By White Portland Cement: General Use White Portland Cement, Specialty White Portland Cement

2) By White Masonry Cement: Type N Masonry Cement, Type S Masonry Cement

3) By White PLC Cement (Portland Limestone Cement): Standard White PLC, High-Performance White PLC

4) By Other Types: White Blended Cement, White Calcium Aluminate Cement

View the full white cement market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/white-cement-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The White Cement Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the white cement market and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period. The report on the white cement market incorporates regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global White Cement Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fiber Cement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiber-cement-global-market-report

Green Cement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-cement-global-market-report

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.