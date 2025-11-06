Certified Gemstones Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Certified Gemstones Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Certified Gemstones Market In 2025?

The market size for certified gemstones has shown robust growth of late. It is projected to expand from $10 billion in 2024 to $10.51 billion in 2025, an approximate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the transition to online sales channels and digital marketing strategies, the emergence of lab-grown diamonds, the expansion of online retail, increased consumer affluence, and the escalating demand for luxury items.

The market size of certified gemstones is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach a valuation of $13.05 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The amplified growth during the predicted period is due to the rising interest in distinct accessories, the increase in disposable income leading to increased purchases, escalation in gemstone investments, the expansion of online gemstone trading platforms, and a surge in the demand for colored gemstones in bridal and fashion jewelry. Dominant trends for the forecast period encompass digital shifts and the ballooning of e-commerce, a shift towards sourcing that is both sustainable and ethical, advancements in technology for gemstone certification, extension of online and digital sale channels, and escalating demand in burgeoning markets.

Download a free sample of the certified gemstones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18292&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Certified Gemstones Market?

The certified gemstone market is anticipated to expand due to the rising use of embellishments. Decorative accessories, typically non-functional, are used to enhance the aesthetics of jewelry by adding beauty, elegance, and festivity. The ornament usage boom is credited to factors like shifting fashion trends, cultural and societal relevance, personal self-expression, improved economic situations, advancements in manufacture, and effective promotional strategies. Authenticity and quality assurance are ensured by certified gemstones through thorough analysis, fostering market confidence and investment potential. For example, India's gems and jewelry exports escalated by 14.07% to $2.90 Billion in December 2023, up from $2.54 Billion in December 2022 according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, an Indian government agency. Hence, the growing ornament usage propels the expansion of the certified gemstone market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Certified Gemstones Industry?

Major players in the Certified Gemstones include:

• Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd

• De Beers SA

• Debswana Diamond Company Limited

• Tiffany & Company

• Graff Diamonds International Limited

• Gemological Institute of America Inc.

• Petra Diamonds Limited

• Blue Nile Inc.

• Lucara Diamond Corporation

• Gem Diamonds

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Certified Gemstones Sector?

Leading businesses in the certified gemstones industry are employing artificial intelligence (AI) to create gemstone report platforms, making gemological certifications more accessible and affordable. AI-powered gemstone reports, made possible through AI technology, offer evaluations of various features of gemstones such as color, clarity, cut, carat weight, and overall quality. One example is the Gem Passport, an AI-powered gem report launched by Gubelin Gem Lab, a Swiss lab renowned for gemstone analysis and certification, in July 2024. Gubelin's Gem Passport, facilitated by the AI-based tool Gemtelligence, offers key identification attributes for unmounted emeralds, rubies, and blue sapphires up to 3 carats. Included in this are species, variety, country of origin, and a simplified treatment report. Gemtelligence, unveiled the previous year, employs AI algorithms to pinpoint these gemstones' origins and heat treatments, thereby making the testing process more efficient by lessening the time taken for microscopic examination.

What Segments Are Covered In The Certified Gemstones Market Report?

The certified gemstones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Gemstone Type: Emerald, Pearl, Ruby, Sapphire, Other Gemstones

2) By Gemstone Category: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Distribution Channel: Store, Non-Store

4) By End-User: Jewelry And Ornaments, Luxury Arts

Subsegments:

1) By Emerald: Natural Emeralds, Treated Emeralds

2) By Pearl: Natural Pearls, Cultured Pearls

3) By Ruby: Natural Rubies, Treated Rubies

4) By Sapphire: Natural Sapphires, Treated Sapphires

5) By Other Gemstones: Diamond, Aquamarine, Garnet, Topaz

View the full certified gemstones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/certified-gemstones-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Certified Gemstones Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for certified gemstones. The growth projections for this region are included in the market report. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Certified Gemstones Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Boiler Tank And Shipping Container Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boiler-tank-and-shipping-container-global-market-report

Coated Engraved And Heat Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coated-engraved-and-heat-treated-metal-products-global-market-report

Forged And Stamped Goods Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forged-and-stamped-goods-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.