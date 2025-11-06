Text Mining Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Text Mining Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Text Mining Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Text Mining Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The expansion of the text mining market has been vast in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $7.05 billion in 2024 to $8.47 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. Key factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an increase in demand for data-driven decisions across various industries, advancements in machine learning algorithms, merging of text mining with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, regulatory necessities, the upsurge of sentiment analysis, and the implementation of text mining for fraud and risk management.

The size of the text mining market is projected to undergo substantial expansion in the coming years, slated to rise to a valuation of $16.81 billion by 2029, through a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The surge in the estimated timeframe is tied to an upswing in demand for proficient data extraction and analysis from untranslatable text sources, widening of industries, combination of text mining with other data analytical instruments for complete understandings, heightened focus on customer experience control and customization, increasing cognizance among corporations, and expansion of big data analytics. Key patterns during the forecast timeline include text categorization, topic modelling, contextual comprehension, multilingual text mining, and progress in deep learning.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Text Mining Market?

The rise in digitization is projected to accelerate the expansion of the text mining market. Digitization, or the transition of analog information into digital form, is often achieved by representing data as binary numbers for storage and handling on computers or other digital tools. The increasing popularity of digitization is due to its capacity to simplify procedures, improve connectivity, and provide efficient information access across various sectors. By converting analog data into formats readable by machines, digitization enables efficient text mining, which entails sophisticated analysis and the extraction of valuable insights from text-based content. Take for example, in November 2023, the Central Digital and Data Office, a government agency in the U.K., cited a significant 19% expansion in government digital and data professions from April 2022 to April 2023. This occurrence effectively fulfilled the pressing need for digital expertise. As a result, the rising trend of digitization is impacting the expansion of the text mining market in a positive way.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Text Mining Market?

Major players in the Text Mining include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• SAP SE

• Capgemini SE

• SAS Institute

• Confirmit

• Basis Technology

• Kingland Systems LLC

• KNIME

• Altair Engineering Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Text Mining Industry?

Leading organizations in the text mining market are putting their efforts into crafting sophisticated solutions like advanced natural language processing to secure an upper hand in the industry. Such advancement in natural language processing bolsters text mining abilities by providing more precise, effective, and intricate examination of textual information. For instance, ONTOFORCE NV, a data science firm based in Belgium, in May 2023 released advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities to extract essential insights from disorganized data sources in life sciences. This effort coincides with the growing significance of NLP in the sector, where around 80% of data is kept in unorganized formats, complicating access and analysis.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Text Mining Market Growth

The text mining market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: On-premise, Cloud-based

2) By Application: Data Analysis And Forecasting, Fraud Or Spam Detection, Intelligence And Law Enforcement, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Text Mining For Natural Language Processing (NLP), Text Mining For Sentiment Analysis

3) By End-Use: Healthcare, Retail, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By On-Premise: Local Deployment, Customization Options, Data Security And Privacy Control

2) By Cloud-Based: Scalable Infrastructure, Remote Access And Collaboration, Integration With Cloud Applications

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Text Mining Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the text mining market, with Asia Pacific projected to grow the fastest in the coming years. The regional markets examined in the text mining report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

