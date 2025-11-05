Frost And Flame by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao, and Dan Wang Wins Silver in A' Stage Awards

Frost And Flame

Immersive Digital Ink Generative Video Art Installation and Dance Performance Recognized for Excellence in Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of performing arts design, has announced Frost And Flame by Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao, and Dan Wang as the Silver Award winner in the Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design category. This immersive digital ink generative video art installation and dance performance has been recognized for its exceptional design, innovative fusion of traditional ink painting with environmental awareness, and its ability to elevate classical ink painting into the sphere of contemporary art.Frost And Flame's recognition by the A' Stage Awards holds significant relevance for the performing arts industry and its audience. The design's unique blend of classical Chinese culture, environmental consciousness, and digital generative elements showcases how traditional art forms can be revitalized and reimagined to address urgent global challenges. This innovative approach not only advances performing arts industry standards and practices but also offers a fresh perspective on the role of art in raising awareness about critical issues such as global warming.The award-winning work stands out for its distinctive visual language, which combines the texture of Chinese ink painting with geometric and gestural abstraction. As the video progresses, the color palette transitions from cool to warm tones, symbolizing the alarming effects of global warming. However, the re-freezing of text at the end of the performance provides a glimmer of hope, signifying the potential impact of collective global efforts. This creative fusion of traditional ink painting with modern dance performance emphasizes the vitality of classical art forms in the digital era.The recognition of Frost And Flame by the A' Stage Awards serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of its creators, Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao, and Dan Wang. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that push the boundaries of performing arts design, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and creating works that not only captivate audiences but also raise awareness about critical global issues.Team MembersFrost And Flame was designed by a talented team of artists and researchers. Lampo Leong, the project lead, is a Distinguished Professor and Director of the Center for Arts and Design at the University of Macau. Yanxiu Zhao, a key collaborator, contributed to the digital generative elements of the work. Dan Wang, another integral team member, played a crucial role in the choreography and performance aspects of the project. Changle Wang and Haozheng Wu provided additional support in the technical realization of the immersive installation.Interested parties may learn more about Frost And Flame and its creators at:About Lampo Leong, Yanxiu Zhao and Dan Wang Lampo Leong, PhD from the Central Academy of Fine Arts and MFA from California College of the Arts, is a Distinguished Professor, Doctoral Advisor, and Director of the Center for Arts and Design at the University of Macau. With an extensive background in art and design, Leong has served as a judge or curator for over 80 competitions and exhibitions, delivered lectures at esteemed institutions worldwide, and received numerous awards for his work. Yanxiu Zhao and Dan Wang are accomplished artists and researchers based in Macau, China, who have collaborated with Leong on this groundbreaking project.About University of Macau Centre for Arts and DesignThe Centre for Arts and Design and the Department of Arts and Design at the University of Macau serve as research hubs for arts and design, offering a range of programs, including MDes, MFA, DFA, DDes, and PhD. The University of Macau is highly ranked in various global university rankings, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and research in the fields of art and design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award celebrates notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are recognized for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their original, functional, and emotionally engaging creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to top-tier designs that showcase the exceptional expertise, creativity, and insight of their designers, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel.About A' Design AwardThe A' Performing Arts, Stage, Style and Scenery Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the performing arts industry. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from pioneering designers, progressive agencies, cutting-edge companies, and influential organizations worldwide. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the performing arts industry. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://talentdesignaward.com

