Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market to Reach USD $49.5 Billion by 2029 at 7.1% CAGR

Food And Beverage Metal Cans Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Food And Beverage Metal Cans Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market?

In recent times, the market size for metal cans in the food and beverage sector has witnessed significant growth. The market is projected to escalate from $35.47 billion in 2024 to $37.56 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors such as the invention of non-bpa linings, improved preservation and shelf life, increased demand for convenience food, and enhanced product protection have contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

The market size of metal cans in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to register significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $49.5 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as transport efficiency, the appeal for aesthetically pleasing cans, safety and food preservation, as well as government initiatives. The key trends expected to influence the period's growth are innovations in ready-to-drink (rtd) beverages, advancements in labeling and design aspects, features of convenience and ease of opening, alongside the advent of aluminum beverage bottles.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Growth?

The surge in alcoholic beverage consumption is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the food and beverage metal can market. Alcoholic drinks suitable for human intake that have an alcohol content of 1% or more, are typically packed using metal cans due to their ease of filling, handiness, and recyclability. As an illustration, a report published by Silicon Valley Bank, a commercial bank based in the US, revealed in June 2024 that direct-to-consumer (DtC) wine case sales had risen by 1.2% in 2023 from 2022. Thus, this escalating consumption of alcoholic drinks is anticipated to fuel the growth within the food and beverage metal can sector.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market?

Major players in the Food And Beverage Metal Cans include:

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holding Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Silgan Holding Inc.

• Greif Inc.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A

• Mauser Packaging Solutions Holding Company

• Crown Cork & Seal Co. Inc.

• Berlin Packaging LLC

• CPMC Holdings Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market?

Leading companies in the food and beverage metal cans market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions to solidify their market dominance. For example, Eviosys Packaging Switzerland GmbH, a firm from Switzerland that specializes in smart, environmentally friendly packaging, unveiled Ecopeel, a novel metal food can packaging solution, in June 2023. This unique solution incorporates a peelable foil seal that is directly affixed to the can's body, serving as a substitution for the typical ring-pull opening apparatus. With a 45-degree sealing surface, it's simple to open and also reduces the carbon footprint by 20% per can.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market Report?

The food and beverage metal cans market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: 2-Piece Cans, 3-Piece Cans

2) By Material: Aluminum, Steel

3) By Degree Of Internal Pressure: Pressurized Cans, Vacuum Cans

4) By Fabrication: Plain, Embossed, Printed, Other Fabrications

5) By Application: Food, Beverage

Subsegments:

1) By 2-Piece Cans: Drawn And Ironed Cans, Impact Extruded Cans

2) By 3-Piece Cans: Welded Cans, Seam Cans

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Food And Beverage Metal Cans Industry?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the food and beverage metal cans market while it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses market coverage of various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

