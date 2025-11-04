Individual Charged With Assault On Federal Officers By Accelerating U-Haul Truck Toward Coast Guard Personnel

OAKLAND—Brendan Munro Thompson, aka Bella Thompson and Bella Castillo, 26, was charged by criminal complaint with the federal crime of assaulting federal officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon by accelerating a U-Haul truck as it approached several United States Coast Guard (USCG) personnel on October 23, 2025. Thompson’s initial appearance in federal district court took place this morning.

According to the complaint and court documents filed on October 30, 2025, and unsealed today, on the night of October 23, USCG personnel were standing guard on the bridge connecting Coast Guard Island with Oakland. Coast Guard Base Alameda is located on Coast Guard Island, a small island on an estuary separating Alameda and Oakland, and can be accessed via the bridge. At the time, demonstrators had congregated near the eastern end of the bridge, protesting the potential deployment of U.S. Department of Homeland Security personnel to conduct enforcement of U.S. immigration law in San Francisco.

The complaint alleges that at approximately 10:00 p.m. on October 23, Thompson drove a 10-foot-long U-Haul truck onto the eastern part of the bridge. Thompson then backed the truck onto the bridge, with its rear end facing toward Coast Guard Island. Several USCG personnel were positioned in a line across the bridge. As the truck reversed towards the USCG personnel, they backed away toward a USCG law enforcement vehicle parked on the bridge. The truck stopped and started several times and then accelerated rapidly backward towards the USCG personnel. As the U-Haul gained speed, USCG personnel shouted orders to the driver to stop.

The U-Haul accelerated towards USCG personnel to an estimated 15 to 20 feet, causing USCG personnel to fear the possibility that the truck would strike them or their colleagues, or that it contained explosives or had an explosive device. When the driver did not stop and continued to rapidly accelerate backward toward the line of USCG personnel, USCG personnel defensively fired their weapons at the U-Haul truck.

Thompson drove away in the U-Haul and later received medical treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury sustained during the incident.

“As alleged, Thompson drove a U-Haul truck directly into a line of Coast Guard personnel who were protecting the Coast Guard base, as they bravely do day in and day out. Let this be clear: there is zero tolerance for assault on federal officers or property, and those who do so will face federal criminal charges,” said United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian.

“The FBI stands firmly with our federal law enforcement partners and will always work to protect those who protect our communities,” said FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Matt Cobo. “Attempting to use a truck to assault federal officers performing their lawful duties is not protest, it is a violent and serious federal crime. Federal officers must be able to carry out their mission without fear of violence, and we will continue to support efforts to ensure that anyone who commits violence against them is held fully accountable under the law.”

Thompson will next appear in federal district court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore for a status on detention and preliminary hearing on November 10, 2025.

A criminal complaint merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the count of assault on a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 111(b). Any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

The case is being prosecuted by the Oakland Branch of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI.

Thompson Complaint

