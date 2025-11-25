Palm Harbor Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Producing And Receiving Child Sexual Abuse Material

Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge John L. Badalamenti has sentenced Alexander William Czech (34, Palm Harbor) to 17 years in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for two counts of producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and one count of receiving CSAM. Czech was also ordered to pay $133,000 in restitution and will be required to register as a sex offender. Czech pleaded guilty on August 22, 2025.

According to court documents, the FBI obtained a federal search warrant to search Czech’s residence for evidence of CSAM and found thousands of videos and photos of CSAM in Czech’s computer and an external hard drive. In Czech’s cellphone, the FBI found chats with a 16-year-old girl whom Czech personally knew. The chats showed Czech directing the minor to take sexually explicit photos of herself to send to him via a mobile application. The investigation also revealed that, on several occasions, Czech engaged in sexual activity with the minor after picking her up from school.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Largo Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ross Roberts.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.