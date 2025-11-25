Florida Man and Woman Sentenced for Conspiracy to Sell Counterfeit Drugs on Dark Web

LONDON, Ky. – A Boca Raton, Fl., man, Michael Basalyga, 36, and woman, Reina Chirinos de Urena, 39, were sentenced on October 9 by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier to 80 months and 45 months, respectively, for conspiring with others to produce and sell counterfeit drugs.

According to their plea agreements, Basalyga and Chirinos de Urena worked with their co-conspirators, Omar Thomas Wala, Vienna Cavanaugh, and Philbert Campbell, to make and sell counterfeit alprazolam, commonly known by the brand name Xanax. As part of the conspiracy, Basalyga, Chirinos de Urena, and their co-defendants made pills that looked similar to real tablets and were stamped with numbers used by legitimate manufacturers, but were in fact made from other substances, including clonazolam and etizolam, designed to replicate the effects of alprazolam.

The conspiracy involved selling directly to known customers and by selling the counterfeit drugs under pseudonyms on darknet marketplaces. People purchased the drugs with cryptocurrency across the United States, including in Kentucky.

Under federal law, Basalyga and Chirinos de Urena must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Upon his release from prison, they will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for two years.

Paul McCaffrey, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; and Jim Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, with assistance from the FBI, IRS, and United States Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Rosenberg is prosecuting the case on behalf of the United States.

