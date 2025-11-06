Resort Vacations, Inc. Names Kelley Hadley as Virtual Sales Program Marketing Manager

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resort Vacations, Inc. (RVI), a California Real Estate Brokerage company which markets and sells memberships in Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC), has named Kelley Hadley to the position of Virtual Sale Program Marketing Manager. Kelley has been a member of GEVC’s team for three years.In her new role, Kelley coordinates online sales presentations and New Member Webinars. The New Member Webinars help GEVC members to fully make use of their GEVC travel benefits. Prior to her promotion, Kelley worked with the GEVC sales and marketing team confirming sales presentation appointments as well as gifting. She continues to oversee gifting at the completion of an online sales presentation.According to Tim Michalec, VP of Marketing, “Kelley has been a valued member of our team for a few years now. Her ability to make our virtual pre- and post-sales operations run smoothly is exceptional. We incorporated online webinars recently and the overall success of the program is greatly supported by Kelley’s organizational skills.”GEVC sales offices are in Texas. Additionally, the company has two contact centers, one in Dallas, TX and the other in Houston, TX.Prior to her career in the timeshare industry, Kelley spent 14 years in the printing industry. She is the mother of two teenagers—one about to enter college. She was born and raised in Fort Worth, TX. She works out of the GEVC Dallas office.“We are committed to putting our members on vacation,” she said. “It brings me great satisfaction to help our members understand their membership and support the beginning of their journey as GEVC members.”About RVIResort Vacations Inc. represents the finest vacation product in the industry and prides itself in providing a lifetime of memorable vacations to all customers. RVI has assembled a top team of industry professionals that have come together to provide and represent this exceptional product.About GEVCGlobal Exchange Vacations (GEVC) is a leading provider of affordable luxury vacations providing out members access to exclusive ownership privileges through a state-of-the-art vacation club. Powered by RCI points, GEVC’s luxury vacation exchange allows members’ greater flexibility within the

