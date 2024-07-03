Vacation Club Loans Recognized as South Florida’s 2024 Fast 50 Honoree
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Bill Ryczek 860-344-9396
Vacation Club Loans: Debbie Ely 800-334-2334
Media: Georgi Bohrod 760-803-4522
Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare and travel club industries, announced that its subsidiary, Vacation Club Loans (VCL) has joined the ranks of South Florida Business Journal’s 2024 Fast 50, recognizing the region’s fastest-growing private companies. .
Melinda Miramant, CFO and Partner/Colebrook Financial, said that “Under the leadership of President Debbie Ely, VCL’s financing of Disney Vacation Club resales is at a record pace. VCL was selected for this honor based on its demonstrated growth in the past three years.”
“An award like this clearly demonstrates how having the right partners (Colebrook Financial) can positively affect the growth of our business. Their financial resources plus their deep understanding of the timeshare industry as well as our unique niche paved the way to such success,” said Ely.
The Awards ceremony will be held in August. According to the Journal, Fast 50 companies are champions of growth in South Florida –translating into jobs and newly injected cash into the community. The Fast 50 is a compilation of two Top 25 lists: one for companies with more than $25 million in annual revenue, and one for companies with less than $25 million in annual revenue. This year VCL falls into the second category.
In addition to Disney Vacation Club, Vacation Club Loans, based in Delray Beach, Florida, provides financing for the Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, and Westin brands.
Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing, which led them to VCL and resale financing. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry. They enjoy a reputation for adapting to new situations more quickly than larger institutions.
About Colebrook Financial Company Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
About Vacation Club Loans Vacation Club Loans located in Delray Beach, FL, serves the United States and Canada for those who wish to purchase vacation ownership points. Its easy loan approval process and flexible payment plans for up to ten years have made it a pioneer lender in DVC financing and other timeshare resales across all brands. For further information, email Debbie@vacationclubloans.com or visit www.vacationclubloans.com
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
Georgi Bohrod Gordon
www.gbgandassociates.com
+16198087788 ext.
email us here