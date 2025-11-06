Electroplating Market to Reach USD $16.78 Billion by 2029 at 2.7% CAGR

Electroplating Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Electroplating Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Electroplating Market In 2025?

In recent times, the electroplating market has experienced consistent growth, expanding from $14.7 billion in 2024 to $15.11 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the use of electroplating to enhance surface finishing, a move towards automation and digitization, the utilization of electroplating for aesthetic applications, and the delegation of electroplating services to expert agencies.

In the upcoming years, the electroplating market is predicted to experience a consistent increase in its size, and by 2029 it is projected to be valued at $16.78 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The rise over the forecasting period is linked to the growing incorporation of electroplating in renewable energy systems, the requirement for wear-resistant coatings in heavy machinery, the rise in use of electroplating to guard against corrosion, the increase in the use of electroplated parts in the jewelry trade, and the adoption of environmentally friendly electroplating techniques. Key trends expected during the forecast period comprise technological advancements, the use of plastic coatings, the incorporation of automation and robotics, advancements in surface finishing methods, and a heightened emphasis on corrosion-resistant coatings.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Electroplating Market?

The electroplating market is forecasted to expand due to the surging demand for consumer electronics products. Consumer electronics, encompassing devices like TVs, smartphones, and personal computers, are designed for regular usage by individuals. Factors like increasing disposable income and an emphasis on connectivity and convenience are fueling the demand for such products. Electroplating improves durability and conductivity of components like connectors and circuitry in consumer electronics by adding a thin metallic layer. As per the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a trade association based in Japan, the total production of consumer electronics in the country escalated to $213.39 million (¥32,099 million) in May 2023 from $155.79 million (¥23,425 million) in January 2023. Hence, the escalating demand for consumer electronics products is spurring the growth of the electroplating market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Electroplating Industry?

Major players in the Electroplating include:

• Atotech Deutschland GmbH

• Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.

• Coventya Inc.

• Pioneer Metal Finishing LLC

• Allied Finishing Inc.

• Erie Plating Company

• Heimerle + Meule GmbH

• Roy Metal Finishing

• Metalor Technologies International SA

• SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Electroplating Industry?

Key players in the electroplating market are concentrating on creating technological innovations like dripless technology to boost efficiency and decrease environmental harm in metal coating procedures. This technology decreases chemical waste, increases precision, and improves resource efficiency by preventing surplus solution dripping during the coating stage. For instance, SIFCO ASC, a US-based company specializing in selective electroplating, introduced the Advanced Solution Control System (ASCS), a new mobile all-in-one plating system that incorporates dripless technology, in June 2022. This system enables all chemical solutions to flow and be vacuumed through SMART tools before recycling, resulting in a more hygienic and safe working space. It is mobile, enhances productivity, and lowers ergonomic risks for workers. It also emphasizes automation to enhance cycle timings, ensure repeatability, and reduce human errors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Electroplating Market Report?

The electroplating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Copper, Tin, Nickel, Zinc, Chromium, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Other Types

2) By Application: Corrosion Resistance, Wear Resistance, Appearance, Solderability, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, Jewelry, Industrial Machinery, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Copper: Acid Copper Plating, Cyanide Copper Plating, Electroless Copper Plating

2) By Tin: Bright Tin Plating, Matte Tin Plating, Tin-lead Plating

3) By Nickel: Bright Nickel Plating, Matte Nickel Plating, Electroless Nickel Plating

4) By Zinc: Zinc Plating, Zinc Alloy Plating, Zinc-Nickel Plating

5) By Chromium: Hard Chromium Plating, Decorative Chromium Plating, Trivalent Chromium Plating

6) By Gold: Bright Gold Plating, Matte Gold Plating, Electroless Gold Plating

7) By Silver: Bright Silver Plating, Matte Silver Plating, Electroless Silver Plating

8) By Platinum: Platinum-Carbon Alloy Plating, Platinum-Tungsten Alloy Plating

9) By Other Types: Palladium Plating, Rhodium Plating, Titanium Plating, Aluminum Plating

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electroplating Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the electroplating market size. The report on the electroplating market covers a wide range of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

