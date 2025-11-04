DOH NEWS RELEASE: DOH LAUNCHES OUTREACH AND EDUCATION INITIATIVE AHEAD OF 2026 HEMP RETAIL REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DOH LAUNCHES OUTREACH AND EDUCATION INITIATIVE AHEAD OF 2026 HEMP RETAIL REGISTRATION REQUIREMENT
25-133
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 4, 2025
HONOLULU — To protect public health, ensure consumer transparency and maintain the integrity of the local hemp marketplace, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Office of Medical Cannabis Control and Regulation (OMCCR) is launching an outreach and education initiative to encourage voluntary compliance among hemp retailers and distributors, including online and out-of-state businesses.
Act 269, which was signed into law July 2, 2025, creates a state registry for retailers and distributors of manufactured hemp products (MHP). Act 269 requires all hemp businesses selling MHP in Hawai‘i, including online sellers, to register with the OMCCR. The registration requirement takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
This requirement applies equally to in-state and out-of-state businesses who sell or distribute MHP in the state. A registration fee of $50 is required for a five-year period. A link to the registration application will be provided on the OMCCR website beginning Jan. 1, 2026.
The OMCCR will focus on outreach and education throughout 2025 to help businesses prepare for the new registration process. A grace period will follow the January 2026 effective date, to allow time for businesses to complete registration before enforcement begins.
Currently, DOH continues to enforce existing laws against the sale or distribution of illegal hemp-derived products that do not comply with DOH regulations. This includes the sale of prohibited products or products that fail to meet testing, packaging and labeling requirements. These violations may be subject to enforcement actions such as warning letters, product holds, or fines.
Beginning in 2026, after the grace period, the OMCCR and partner agencies may take enforcement actions against entities that fail to register or continue to sell products that do not meet DOH regulations.
Selling hemp-derived products that do not comply with DOH regulations is illegal, jeopardizes consumer safety, undermines fair competition and creates enforcement challenges.
Outreach, Education and Voluntary Compliance Before Enforcement
The OMCCR encourages businesses to voluntarily comply with the law. Recognizing that most businesses want to comply but may not know where to start, the program’s outreach and education campaign is designed to reach existing businesses selling hemp products in the state to clarify legal requirements and minimize confusion. Businesses with an interest in selling hemp products in the future are encouraged to reach out to the OMCCR for more information.
Guidance Materials and Resources
To assist hemp retailers and distributors in compliance, the OMCCR has published the following materials online at https://health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram/
|Resource
|Detail
|Subscribe Link
|The public can subscribe to receive hemp information and updates to the hemp program via email.
|Notification to Register
|An official notification from the OMCCR to register as a hemp retailer or distributor.
|Hawaii Revised Statues 328G and Hawaii Administrative Rules (Interim) 11-37
|Online links to current Hawaiʻi law and rules for hemp processors, hemp retailers and hemp distributors.
|Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
|FAQs for businesses that sell or distribute hemp products and for consumers interested in hemp products.
|Label and Package Requirements
|Guidance documents listing minimum labeling and packaging requirements for MHP and crude extract.
|Information Session
|Live information session(s) providing information about the hemp registration application. Sessions begin Nov. 10, 2025. Please visit our website to find links and details for the information sessions.
|Report Tool
|An online form is available to report hemp product complaints.
What Retailers and Distributors Should Do Now
- Review all inventoryConfirm all hemp-derived products you carry meet DOH regulations for allowable forms, cannabinoid limits, contaminant testing, labeling and packaging. It’s important to note that the law has always prohibited the sale of hemp flowers, hemp pre-rolls and hemp vapes.
- Update labels and packagingUse the label and package guidance documents available on our website to ensure labels contain all minimum requirements.
- Subscribe to receive program updates
To receive latest updates about the registration application and other important information, subscribe using the following link.
The OMCCR recognizes that regulatory compliance can be complex, particularly for businesses that cross state lines or operate primarily online. Our goal is to support responsible hemp retailing and distribution by providing clarity, resources and a pathway to lawful operations. All entities engaging in the hemp market under the program’s jurisdiction are encouraged to act now — review product compliance, only sell products that meet DOH requirements — and register with the program when applications become available in January 2026.
To learn more about hemp processing, hemp product retail sale and distribution, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/hempprogram/. For questions, contact the OMCCR at [email protected].
# # #
Media Contact:
Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawaiʻi State Department of Health
Mobile: 808-953-9616
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.