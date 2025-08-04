Alabaster House Announces 2025 Leadership Summit: Leading in Times of Crisis

Leadership is the key to any organization. The best leaders need fewer words than most because they lead with their lives.” — John Dalton, Former Secretary of the Navy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alabaster House equips high-capacity leaders with the tools, insight, and community they need to thrive in uncertain times. As a nonprofit that works closely with elected officials, C-suite executives, and other leaders, Alabaster House annually hosts the Leadership Summit—a transformative gathering that brings together influential voices to prepare leaders to face crises with confidence.This year’s Summit will take place September 10–11, 2025 in Washington, D.C., offering participants a rare opportunity to “see around the corner” of what’s ahead—economically, culturally, and legislatively—and apply that knowledge within their own spheres of influence.This year, Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights advocate, and former Georgia state representative, will deliver a keynote address on Leadership Legacy.At its core, the Leadership Summit is about leading into the future with resilience, conviction, and strategic insight—especially in times of crisis. Whether you lead in your community, boardroom, or government office, this experience is designed to level up your leadership.Highlights of the 2025 Leadership Summit Include:Exclusive Access & Experiences● Private U.S. Capitol Tour & Keynote Photo Opportunity● Exclusive Roundtable Dialogue with Members of Congress* expected speakers Rep. April McClain Delaney, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, Rep. Mark Harris and more.Premier Leadership Development● Strategic Leadership Sessions with nationally recognized educators, influencers, and decision-makers● Motivational Speaker Chris Widener and Leadership Expert Dr. Matthew KutzLegacy & Influence● Keynote: Dr. Alveda King, Niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights advocate, and former Georgia state representative, speaking on Leadership LegacyReal-World Wisdom from Proven Leaders● Veteran Leadership PanelCombat-wounded heroes featuring stories of resilience with Army Staff Sergeant Charles Eggleston III, NFL Hall of Fame Hero and Officer of the National Military Order of the Purple Heart Suicide Prevention.● Professional Athlete PanelInsights from NFL legends and elite performers on grit, vision, and leadership with Carlton Kammerer former Washington Redskins defensive-end and Shawn Springs, Cornerback, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, and New England Patriots.High-Level Networking● Networking Opportunities with C-suite executives, elected officials, and ministry leaders● Connect & Collaborate in peer-to-peer exchange and long-term partnershipsSpecial Events● Silent Auction● Trips of a Lifetime● High-end fashion show and luncheonPast events have featured dynamic voices, including a panel of former NFL players who shared hard-won lessons in perseverance and grit. Brian Mitchell, the legendary Washington running back and return specialist, reminded attendees, “You start something, you better not ever quit.” His message echoed the importance of tenacity in leadership and in life. Former Secretary of the Navy John Dalton echoed, "leadership is the key to any organization. and recognized that, "The best leaders need fewer words than most because they lead with their lives."Join us and level up your leadership. Register today at www.alabasterhouse.org/leadership-summit About Alabaster House:Alabaster House is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting government leaders. Known for its commitment to discretion and personalized engagement, Alabaster House has become a respected presence within the government arena. In addition to serving as a spiritual resource to elected leaders and their families, Alabaster House offers immersive leadership development designed to equip executives and decision-makers to lead in times of crisis.

