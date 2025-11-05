Second Talent Simplifies Global Hiring with Employer of Record Services Across Asian Markets

Fast-scaling companies can now hire, onboard, and manage top tech talent across Asia in 24 hours, without setting up local entities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Talent, a cross-border talent platform connecting global businesses with Asia's top 1% AI-skilled developers, today announced expanded Employer of Record (EOR) services across Asian markets: Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, China, India, and Hong Kong.The EOR solution enables U.S. startups and scale-ups to hire full-time employees internationally without navigating complex labor laws, tax regulations, or entity setup, reducing time-to-hire from months to 24 hours while ensuring 100% compliance."Global companies are no longer choosing between Silicon Valley talent and offshore alternatives, they're building distributed teams that combine the best of both," said Elton Chan, Co-Founder of Second Talent. "Our EOR service removes every barrier to hiring world-class developers in Asia's emerging AI hubs, from contracts to payroll to benefits administration."Solving the Global Talent CrisisAs U.S. tech companies face unprecedented competition for engineering talent, traditional hiring approaches are breaking down. The average cost per hire for a senior developer in Silicon Valley now exceeds $250,000 annually, with time-to-hire stretching beyond 90 days. Meanwhile, setting up legal entities in foreign markets to access global talent pools requires 6-12 months, significant capital investment, and specialized legal expertise most startups don't possess.Second Talent's EOR platform eliminates these barriers entirely. Companies can hire pre-vetted, AI-skilled developers in markets like Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, regions producing hundreds of thousands of STEM graduates annually, without establishing local subsidiaries, navigating unfamiliar employment law, or building international HR infrastructure.Second Talent's EOR service functions as the legal employer in each market, managing every aspect of the employment relationship:-Compliant employment contracts drafted according to local labor law-Payroll processing in local currency with accurate tax withholding-Statutory benefits administration including health insurance, pension contributions, and mandatory leave-Tax filing and compliance with local authorities-HR support for performance management, disputes, and offboarding-Equipment and logistics coordination for remote team membersThis turnkey infrastructure allows companies to remain focused on product development and customer acquisition rather than international HR operations. The platform supports both full-time employees and contractor arrangements, giving companies flexibility to scale teams up or down based on project needs.The Asia AdvantageAsia represents the world's fastest-growing technology talent market. The region produces over 4.7 million STEM graduates annually—more than North America and Europe combined. Cities like Bangalore, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, and Jakarta have emerged as AI development centers, with engineers trained on the latest frameworks, cloud infrastructure, and machine learning technologiesSecond Talent's three years operating across these markets has built deep local expertise. The company maintains relationships with universities, coding bootcamps, and technical communities, enabling it to pre-vet developers for both technical skills and cultural fit with U.S.-based teams.Key Benefits:-24-hour onboarding with pre-vetted, AI-skilled developers-Zero upfront costs and entity setup fees-Full compliance with local labor laws, tax codes, and employment regulations across 9 countries-70% cost savings vs. equivalent Silicon Valley talent-U.S. work hours alignment for seamless team collaboration-98% client satisfaction backed by dedicated account managementSecond Talent handles the complexity of cross-border employment while companies retain full operational control over day-to-day work. Developers integrate directly into existing workflows, use company tools and systems, and report to internal engineering managers—creating a seamless distributed team experience.Pricing and AvailabilitySecond Talent's EOR services start at $1,99/month per employee, covering all compliance, payroll, benefits administration, and HR support. The company is currently offering early access to its limited-time $3,999/month developer placement program for fast-scaling U.S. startups. Companies interested in building distributed teams across Asia can contact to schedule a consultation or request a custom quote for team placements.About Second TalentSecond Talent is an Employer of Record and talent platform connecting fast-scaling companies with pre-vetted, AI-skilled developers across Asian markets. Founded three years ago, Second Talent serves global businesses seeking to build distributed engineering teams without the complexity of international hiring. The company specializes in cross-border contracting, recruitment, and payroll services, helping clients achieve 70% cost savings while maintaining access to elite technical talent.

