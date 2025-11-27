Second Talent Delivers Asia's Top 1% AI-Ready Tech Talent for Australian Companies

Global talent platform gains rapid traction in Australian market as businesses seek solutions to critical tech skills shortage

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Talent, a global talent solutions provider and Employer of Record (EOR) service, today announced that more than 20 Australian companies are now actively building tech teams through them, accessing Asia's top 1% AI-ready developers. The milestone reflects growing demand from Australian businesses seeking alternatives to the constrained and increasingly expensive local talent market.The rapid adoption comes as Australia faces a projected shortfall of 286,000 tech workers, according to the Technology Council of Australia, with 65% of technology leaders reporting persistent skills shortages in their departments. Local software engineer salaries have climbed to an average of A$107,000–$131,000 annually, with senior roles at top companies commanding A$230,000 or more, placing significant pressure on businesses attempting to scale."Reaching 20 Australian companies in such a short time validates what we've always believed: Australian businesses are ready for a smarter approach to building tech teams," said Elton Chan, CEO of Second Talent. "These aren't companies cutting corners—they're forward-thinking organisations accessing exceptional talent that simply isn't available locally."Why Australian Companies Are Choosing Second TalentSecond Talent's rigorous vetting process accepts only 6-8 candidates for every 830 applicants, ensuring Australian companies access the top 1% of available talent from Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, China, India, and Hong Kong. The platform delivers qualified candidates within 24 hours and helps businesses achieve up to 75% cost savings compared to local hiring.Australian companies working with Second Talent report:-Faster time-to-hire: Pre-vetted candidates delivered within 24 hours versus months-long local recruitment cycles-Significant cost efficiencies: Up to 75% savings on total employment costs without sacrificing quality-Seamless collaboration: 4-6 hours of daily overlap with Australian business hours-Zero compliance burden: Full Employer of Record services handling contracts, payroll, tax, and local labour law compliance across all 9 Asian markets"The developers we've accessed through Second Talent have integrated seamlessly with our existing team," said one Australian client. "They're skilled, communicative, and working the same hours we are. It's been a game-changer for our product roadmap."Aligned with Australia's Southeast Asia StrategyThe growth coincides with Australia's deepening economic engagement with Southeast Asia under the Albanese Government's Invested: Australia's Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 initiative. The ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2025-2029) prioritises digital economy collaboration, and five of Australia's top fifteen trading partners are now in Southeast Asia."Australia and Asia have never been more connected," EC added. "We're not offering 'offshore' labour—we're connecting Australian businesses with innovation hubs across the region. The talent quality speaks for itself."Comprehensive Employer of Record ServicesSecond Talent's full-service EOR model eliminates the administrative complexity of international hiring, providing:-Compliant employment contracts across 9 Asian markets-Cross-border payroll management and local tax compliance-Benefits administration aligned with local labour laws-IP protection and confidentiality agreements-Onboarding and ongoing HR supportDevelopers start at $3,999 per month, allowing Australian businesses to scale tech teams without establishing foreign entities or navigating complex international employment regulations.In-Demand Roles Filled for Australian ClientsAustralian companies are accessing Second Talent's pre-vetted specialists across high-demand roles including:-AI/ML Engineers proficient in TensorFlow, PyTorch, and generative AI-Full-Stack Developers skilled in React, Node.js, Python, and modern frameworks-Cloud Engineers certified in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform-DevOps Specialists experienced in Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines Mobile App Developers for iOS, Android, and cross-platform applications-Data Engineers and Scientists with expertise in analytics and data pipelinesGrowing to Meet DemandWith Australia's IT spending projected to reach A$146.85 billion in 2025 and the software sector growing 13.4%, Second Talent anticipates continued strong demand from Australian businesses."We're just getting started in Australia," said EC. "The companies joining us now are gaining a competitive advantage—access to world-class talent while their competitors struggle to fill roles locally. We expect to be working with 50 Australian companies by mid-2026."About Second TalentSecond Talent is a global talent solutions and Employer of Record service delivering Asia's top 1% AI-ready tech talent to companies worldwide. Trusted by 200+ teams globally, the company combines AI-powered vetting with human expertise to match businesses with exceptional developers within 24 hours. Second Talent provides comprehensive EOR services across Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, China, India, and Hong Kong.For more information, visit: www.secondtalent.com

