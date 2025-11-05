Ionic Partners Unites CXT Software and e-Courier Software, Creating the Largest Last-Mile TMS for Couriers and Shippers

Bringing together two proven leaders with a combined 50+ years of industry experience to accelerate AI innovation and advancements in last-mile logistics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ionic Partners announced today the acquisition of e-Courier Software, a leading TMS software provider for couriers and shippers, merging it with CXT Software . This strategic move unites the two leading last-mile software platforms under one organization, nearly doubling the overall customer footprint and expanding shared R&D capacity, positioning the new organization for accelerated growth across last-mile logistics.By combining the strengths, technology, and decades of domain expertise from both organizations, the merged company now represents the largest TMS software provider dedicated to last-mile couriers and shippers. This union will seamlessly blend proven industry leadership with advanced AI capabilities, fueling faster innovation, propelling the vision of a fully autonomous transportation management platform, and enabling new business models for couriers and shippers.“By uniting CXT and e-Courier, we’re bringing together two world-class organizations with more than 50 years of combined software expertise serving couriers and shippers,” said Andy Tryba, Co-founder of Ionic Partners and CEO of CXT Software. “Together, we’ll accelerate the creation of an autonomous, intelligent logistics platform – one that not only masters today’s challenges but anticipates and solves tomorrow’s.”From Vision to Velocity in Last-MileAs the demand for faster, dynamic, more transparent delivery continues to accelerate, so does the need for assistive and automated solutions for scalability. As one organization, CXT and e-Courier will combine the strongest features from each platform – AI-driven routing and dispatch, specialized courier workflows, robust integrations, powerful analytics and customer portals – all built on a modern cloud platform with SOC 2 compliance, providing optimal performance, security, and scale.“Customers chose e-Courier for our reputation, flexibility and ability to provide visibility and support unique workflows across millions of critical deliveries,” said Lauren King, CEO of e-Courier. “Joining forces with CXT preserves that strength and flexibility while accelerating our investment in innovation and AI that delivers smarter, faster, and more predictive solutions to help courier and shipper customers in every area of their business.”What This Means for Customers & Partners• Creation of the Largest Last-Mile TMS Platform: The merger establishes the industry’s largest transportation management software provider dedicated to last-mile couriers and shippers – uniting the strengths, data, and technology of two long-standing market leaders.• Accelerated Innovation Through Shared R&D: By combining development resources, the new organization will fast-track feature releases, AI advancements, and automation capabilities that help logistics providers operate smarter and more efficiently.• A Unified, AI-Driven Logistics Ecosystem: The combined platform integrates AI-powered routing, dispatch optimization, predictive analytics, and automation – enabling couriers and shippers to anticipate challenges and improve delivery outcomes in real time.• Enhanced Flexibility and Customer Experience: Customers will benefit from the best of both solutions – e-Courier’s workflow flexibility and visibility paired with CXT’s advanced AI capabilities and scalability – on a modern, secure, SOC 2-compliant cloud foundation.• Empowering Next-Generation Delivery Models: With a shared vision for a fully autonomous logistics platform, the unified company will empower customers to adopt new, intelligent business models that reduce cost, improve reliability, and meet rising delivery expectations.About Ionic PartnersIonic Partners is a global enterprise software investment firm led by seasoned operators, dedicated to acquiring and scaling enterprise software companies. Through hands-on partnership, strategic investment, and world-class operational best practices, Ionic Partners unlocks new opportunities and drives accelerated growth.About CXT SoftwareCXT Software is the industry-leading transportation management platform for logistics needs throughout North America. The company provides courier, last-mile, LTL, distribution, and customized logistics businesses with the technology and support services necessary to compete and grow in the ever-evolving delivery industry. CXT Software is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has been a trusted logistics partner to thousands of businesses for 25 years.About e-Couriere-Courier is an end-to-end logistics platform built specifically for last mile couriers, shippers (pharmacies, hospitals, retailers) and 3PLs. With 25+ years of industry expertise, we simplify and automate last-mile delivery operations, enhancing visibility and ensuring compliance.AdvisorsSoftware Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive financial advisor to e-Courier.Media ContactsIonic Partners: media@ionicpartners.comCXT Software: Dana Petrone, VP Marketing, dana.petrone@cxtsoftware.come-Courier: Candice King, Fractional CMO and Marketing Consultant, cking@e-courier.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.