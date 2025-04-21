Ionic Partners Announces Three Key Promotions, Highlighting Talent and Signaling the Firm’s Continued Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ionic Partners (“Ionic”), a global investment platform dedicated to empowering mission-critical software companies to scale beyond limits, proudly announces the promotion of three distinguished team members: Tanner Cerand, Michael Wright, and Timothy Li.Tanner Cerand has been elevated from Principal to Partner, focused on originations. Tanner has been instrumental in building Ionic’s proprietary sourcing engine and originations network, sourcing high-potential software companies for the firm’s portfolio. Michael Wright has been promoted from Senior Associate to Vice President on Ionic’s investment team. And Timothy Li has been promoted to Senior Associate, Originations.“We take great pride in acknowledging the exceptional contributions of Tanner, Michael, and Timothy. Their dedication to innovating, building, and supporting Ionic has been instrumental in generating substantial value for our portfolio, aligning with our mission to help software companies, management teams, and individuals unlock their full potential.”, shared Donald Park, Co-Founder of Ionic Partners.Ionic specializes in partnering with companies when they are facing a major inflection point in their development and growth. With over 50 years of combined expertise as operators and investors, Ionic leverages a proven operating model and a uniquely dedicated team of operating professionals to transform these companies into modern market leaders. The firm’s focus on operational excellence, strategic scaling, and innovation has positioned it as a preferred partner of software founders and operators, highlighted by Ionic’s recent investments in CXT Software and School-Day.“These promotions underscore Ionic’s commitment to fostering exceptional talent and highlights the firm’s accelerating growth. We look forward to investing in our companies and employees in equal measure and are excited to recognize their achievements.”, added Andy Tryba, Co-Founder of Ionic Partners.About Ionic PartnersIonic Partners is a global enterprise software investment firm led by seasoned operators, dedicated to acquiring and scaling enterprise software companies. Through hands-on partnership, strategic investment, and world-class operational best practices, Ionic Partners pursues a strong asymmetric return profile through a unique approach to operational investing.For more information about Ionic Partners and its investment philosophy, please visit: www.ionicpartners.com

