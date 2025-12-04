FEED Media Art Center & Erie Art Company Secure $100,000 Grant for a digital facelift.

ERIE ART COMPANY Board except check from ECGRA FEED Facade Drawings 1307 State Street Erie PA FEED TV Facade

Large-Scale Public Video Screen Following ECGRA Anchor Building Grant

The new video façade will be a beacon for innovation in Erie, providing a powerful platform for digital artists. It’s public art for the 21st century.”” — Brad Ford , Gallerist M.B.A

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FEED Media Art Center and Erie Art Company are set to become a landmark destination for public art following the award of a significant Anchor Building Grant from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA). The grant will fund not only essential façade improvements to their historic building but also the installation of a large-scale, permanent outdoor video screen dedicated to showcasing digital art.

This transformative project will turn the building's exterior into a dynamic public gallery, offering a new, accessible way for the community to engage with contemporary art. The screen will feature curated works from local, national, and international new media artists, visible to pedestrians and passersby. This initiative represents a major step forward in integrating cutting-edge digital arts into Erie's urban landscape.

The funding is part of ECGRA’s Anchor Building Grant Program, which is designed to preserve historically or architecturally significant structures and repurpose them for high-impact community benefit. This project perfectly marries that mission, preserving the integrity of a historic downtown building while equipping it with state-of-the-art technology.

“We are incredibly grateful to ECGRA for their visionary support,” said Bradley Ford, Gallerist for FEED Media Art Center. “This grant allows us to both protect our historic home and leap into the future. The new video façade will be a beacon for innovation in Erie, providing a powerful platform for digital artists and creating a new cultural touchpoint for everyone in the city. It’s public art for the 21st century.”

Many local officials praised the project for its innovative approach to community enrichment and urban revitalization.

“This project is a perfect example of what the Anchor Building Program aims to achieve,” stated Dr. Perry Wood ECGRA's Executive Director. “It honors our city’s architectural heritage while investing in a forward-thinking cultural asset. We are thrilled to support a project that will bring art directly to the public and solidify Erie’s reputation as a beacon for creativity and technology.”

Work on the façade and the installation of the video screen are scheduled to begin in 2026 with a public launch of the inaugural digital exhibition.

About FEED Media Art Center: FEED Media Art Center is a contemporary gallery and arts organization dedicated to exhibiting and supporting new media art. Through innovative programming, exhibitions, and public projects, FEED provides a critical platform for artists working at the intersection of art and technology.

About Erie Art Company: The Erie Art Company is a foundational element of the local arts landscape, committed to fostering creativity and community engagement through a diverse range of artistic events and support for local artists.

About ECGRA: An impact investing organization, ECGRA's mission is to empower the nonprofit sector, municipal governments, and economic development agencies to revitalize Erie County. ECGRA is endowed with local share gaming revenue from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania via the Horse Race Gaming Act. Local share gaming revenue is an assessment of the licensed gambling industry in Pennsylvania. ECGRA administers local share gaming revenue on behalf of Erie County government.

FEED Media Art Center Founder : Benton C Bainbridge

