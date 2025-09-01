The 3rd Annual Lake Erie Literary Fest Opens Sept 13th 2025

Lake Erie Lit Fest Fight Fascism Buy Banned Books Lit Fest Book GiveAway

The 3rd Annual Lake Erie Literary Fest will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 12 PM to 6 PM at Frontier Park in Erie, PA. .

Stories are the bones of a community, and our region is filled with incredible storytellers who deserve to be celebrated,"” — Brad Ford

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new celebration of the written word is coming to the shores of Lake Erie. The Lake Erie Literary Fest will take place on Saturday September 13th from noon to 6 p.m. at Frontier Park. This free public event offers a full day of author interactions, book browsing, and community, filling a vital role in the region’s arts scene by creating a dedicated space for readers and writers to connect.

The festival was founded to provide a platform for the narrative talent in the Great Lakes region, supporting both established and emerging writers. The event seeks to foster a more connected literary community by giving attendees direct access to the creative minds shaping today’s fiction and nonfiction.

"Stories are the bones of a community, and our region is filled with incredible storytellers who deserve to be celebrated," said festival organizer Brad Ford. "We created this event to be that celebration—a place where readers can discover their next favorite author and writers can engage with the audience that inspires them. It’s an event for everyone who loves a good book."

The festival will feature a dynamic lineup of noteworthy authors, offering panels, readings, and book signing opportunities.

Featured authors include:

Mae Wagner, author of compelling contemporary fiction that explores the intricate ties of family and place.

Jayne M. Simon, known for her meticulously researched and gripping historical thrillers.

Mike and Aly Welch, the creative husband-and-wife team behind a popular series of young adult fantasy novels.

In a special partnership, the festival is proud to collaborate with NWPA Poetry. This collaboration will help support a poetic presence to the event, featuring readings from talented local poets and underscoring a shared mission to celebrate the literary arts in all their forms.

The festival is also thrilled to announce that Mabel Howard, a community activist, entrepreneur, and a USA TODAY Woman of the Year, has joined the team to manage the Poetry and Performances area. A dedicated poet and passionate advocate for the arts, Howard's leadership will be instrumental in curating a dynamic and inclusive lineup of poets.

.

In a firm stand for intellectual freedom, the festival will feature a dedicated Banned Books area. This special section will serve as an educational space where attendees can engage with and take home free copies of frequently challenged books, highlighting the festival's commitment to defending the freedom of speech and open dialogue. You can help in the fight by donating to our book purchasing fund. https://givebutter.com/Fight_Fascism



Beyond the books, the festival grounds will feature a vibrant marketplace with a curated selection of vendors, from hand-bound journals by vendors like Bookforge and Creaky Spine Bindery to publications from Main Street Rag Publishing Company. The marketplace will also include local artisans and community organizations like Mission Empower. Also Mix in a dash of food trucks, including “Chuck and Ginnys," and Casey's Ice Cream Cart.

The creation of this festival would not be possible without the foundational support of its community partners. A special thank you goes to Werner Books, Cafe 7-10, FEED Media Art Center, and the Erie County Public Library.The festival is funded by a grant from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. LELF is grateful for their unwavering commitment to the arts and literature in our region. The

For a full schedule of events, author bios, and vendor information, please visit the official festival website www.lakeerielitfest.com



Event Details:

What: The Lake Erie Literary Fest

When: Saturday, September 13th, 2025. 12pm-6pm

Where: Frontier Park on the North Side.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

About the Lake Erie Literary Fest: The Lake Erie Literary Fest is an annual event dedicated to promoting literacy, celebrating regional authors, and fostering a love of reading. Founded by Erie Art Company, the festival addresses gaps in the local literary scene by providing a dedicated platform to connect authors, readers, and the broader community.

Mabel Howard -Lake Erie Lit Fest

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.