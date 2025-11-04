Saskatchewan Announces the Creation of the Saskatchewan Memorial Emblem to Honour Fallen Public Safety Personnel

CANADA, November 4 - Released on November 4, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing the creation of a new provincial award - the Saskatchewan Memorial Emblem - to recognize the sacrifices of public safety personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

This emblem will comprise a medallion, a scroll, and a miniature pin that can be worn by a family member or designated recipient of the fallen. The design of the Memorial Emblem will be unveiled at a later date.

"An extraordinary debt of gratitude is owed to all of our public safety personnel," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "The Saskatchewan Memorial Emblem will complement the recently announced Saskatchewan Protective Services Memorial in Regina, symbolizing the province's enduring appreciation for those who have laid down their lives while preserving the safety and security of all Saskatchewan residents."

The names of those honoured with the Saskatchewan Memorial Emblem will be recorded in a Register and etched on the Saskatchewan Protective Services Memorial in the Legislative Precinct in Regina.

The province will be engaging with public safety stakeholders to consult on the Emblem’s nomination process and eligibility criteria.

