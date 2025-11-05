EnergyX Valuation Uplift Strengthens Pantera’s Strategic Holding

Revised EnergyX capital raise price delivers 15.8% valuation uplift for Pantera’s investment

Pantera Lithium Limited (ASX:PFE)

TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pantera Lithium Limited (ASX: PFE) (“Pantera” or “the Company”) today announced that Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. (“EnergyX”) has increased the offer price for its current Regulation A capital raise to US$11.00 per share, reflecting strengthened market confidence in EnergyX’s growth trajectory and the broader U.S. lithium sector recovery.Key HighlightsEnergyX increases the price of its ongoing Regulation A capital raise from US$10.00 to US$11.00 per share, representing a 15.8% valuation uplift.Growth driven by:• A rebound in global lithium prices and renewed U.S. investor focus on the sector.• Continued advancement of EnergyX’s Texas Lithium Hydroxide Facility and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) rollout.• Goldman Sachs engaged as financial advisor for partnerships and capital markets initiatives.• U.S. EXIM Bank issues a US$690 million letter of interest to support project financing for Project Black Giant.Pantera Lithium (ASX: PFE) holds 2.34 million EnergyX shares acquired at US$9.50, now valued at approximately A$39.5 million — a ~A$5.4 million uplift.Pantera remains fully funded for its current exploration program, with a cash position of ~$2 million and its next EnergyX payment of $2 million due July 1, 2026.The uplift follows a sustained rebound in global lithium prices throughout 2025, coupled with growing U.S. investor appetite for domestic lithium and critical mineral assets. EnergyX’s progress on its Texas Lithium Hydroxide Facility and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology continues to position it as a leading innovator in the space. The engagement of Goldman Sachs as financial advisor and the recent U.S. Export–Import Bank’s US$690 million letter of interest to support project financing for EnergyX’s Black Giant Project in Chile underscore institutional confidence in the company’s direction.Pantera Chairman & CEO Barnaby Egerton-Warburton commented:“The uplift in EnergyX’s raise price confirms what the market is recognising — a clear rebound in lithium sentiment and renewed confidence in the U.S. critical minerals sector. Our early partnership with EnergyX continues to add value for Pantera shareholders as the EnergyX platform matures.”.

Legal Disclaimer:

