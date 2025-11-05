Revisions better connect Tevora’s advisory strengths with Secuvy’s automation, tying in key details like NIST 800-171, CMMC 2.0, CCP/CCA, and the Final Rule.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense’s updated Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Final Rule takes effect on November 10, 2025, requiring all members of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB)—including vendors, contractors, and suppliers—to implement and verify robust cybersecurity safeguards to remain eligible for government contracts. Meeting these mandates demands both strategic policy expertise and advanced technical execution.

Tevora, a leader in cybersecurity consulting and an accredited CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), has partnered with Secuvy, an AI-powered leader in data privacy and security, to help organizations prepare for the new CMMC 2.0 requirements. Through this alliance, clients gain access to Tevora’s CMMC Security Advisory Services, staffed by certified CMMC Professionals (CCPs) and Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs) who help organizations navigate the CMMC 2.0 Framework and prepare for Level 2 or Level 3 certification audits.

Working in concert, Tevora’s advisory expertise and Secuvy’s AI-driven data intelligence align directly with key NIST SP 800-171 Rev. 2 control families—including Access Control (AC), System and Communications Protection (SC), and Media Protection (MP)—to strengthen data governance, enforce consistent policy application, and automate evidence collection across the CMMC environment.

Secuvy’s intelligent data discovery and classification platform transforms strategic guidance into actionable intelligence, providing deep visibility across hybrid and air-gapped on-premises environments. The solution identifies and classifies complex unstructured data—such as CAD drawings, data sheets, and intellectual property—while generating comprehensive inventories of CUI, ITAR, FOUO, and EAR data. This enables streamlined CMMC policy enforcement and continuous controls monitoring. Learn more about Secuvy’s approach at Why Secuvy.

“Preparing for CMMC compliance isn’t about checking boxes—it’s about building a sustainable cybersecurity program that can withstand real-world scrutiny and strengthen the defense supply chain,” said Wayne Perry, Federal Practice Lead at Tevora. “By combining Tevora’s hands-on advisory experience with advanced governance tools like Secuvy’s automation and data intelligence, we’re helping organizations move beyond compliance toward operational excellence—establishing robust cybersecurity programs that are measurable, validated, and continuously improving under the CMMC 2.0 Final Rule.”

“Robust data visibility is foundational to compliance,” added Prashant Sharma, Secuvy CTO. “By joining forces with Tevora, we help organizations rapidly identify sensitive data, streamline risk management, and effectively demonstrate control maturity under the new CMMC mandates.”

Together, Tevora and Secuvy deliver an integrated solution that pairs expert advisory with intelligent automation—helping defense organizations not only meet the November 10, 2025 compliance requirements but also build enduring, audit-ready programs for the CMMC journey ahead.

About Tevora

Tevora is a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance. As an accredited CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) and trusted federal cybersecurity advisor, Tevora Federal Services helps commercial organizations meet federal compliance mandates and strengthen alignment with government cybersecurity standards. Tevora provides expert consulting, readiness assessments, and remediation planning to help clients build measurable, continuously improving cybersecurity programs. Learn more at tevora.com.

About Secuvy

Secuvy is the leading DSPM supplier for Complex Unstructured Data. Discover your data wherever it is stored. Auto-Classify to understand it. Contextualize to ensure accuracy and movement. Automatically and continuously monitor to ensure your data estate always meets CMMC requirements. Learn more at secuvy.ai.

