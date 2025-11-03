Secuvy Expands Deployment Options to Azure, GCP, and On-Premise, Granting Customers Unprecedented Data Control

Secuvy expands deployment to Azure, GCP, and on-premise, plus AWS, for enhanced data control and compliance within customer environments.

This is a fundamental shift that puts our customers in the driver's seat, ensuring their most sensitive assets remain securely within their own trusted boundaries.” — Prashant Sharma, CTO, Secuvy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secuvy, a leader in AI-powered data discovery and classification, today announced the expansion of its deployment capabilities to include Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and on-premise infrastructures. Secuvy already supports AWS as a deployment option. This significant development empowers customers to deploy Secuvy’s advanced data security platform directly within their own environments, ensuring sensitive data never leaves their control.

This expansion provides enterprises with unparalleled flexibility and control over their data security posture. By enabling deployment within a customer's existing cloud or on-premise environment, Secuvy eliminates the need to transfer sensitive information to a third-party service. This architecture directly addresses critical data residency and sovereignty requirements, allowing organizations to maintain compliance with stringent regulations while leveraging Secuvy’s powerful data intelligence tools.

The new deployment models are designed to offer seamless integration and scalability, whether a business operates exclusively in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid model. This flexibility allows security teams to unify their data discovery and classification efforts across disparate systems, gaining a holistic view of their sensitive data footprint without compromising security. Organizations can now leverage the full potential of Secuvy’s unsupervised AI to find and classify any type of data with near-perfect accuracy, all within the secure perimeter of their own infrastructure.

"Enabling our customers to deploy Secuvy within their own environment is a direct response to the market's demand for greater data security and control," Prashant Sharma, CTO, Secuvy Executive. "This is not just a feature enhancement; it's a fundamental shift that puts our customers in the driver's seat of their data security strategy. They can now achieve advanced data classification and governance while ensuring their most sensitive assets remain securely within their own trusted boundaries, which is a critical advantage for compliance and risk management."

About Secuvy

Secuvy helps with Data Governance, Privacy and GRC Teams. Our unique unsupervised AI models upskill teams to classify, and manage their sensitive data across complex environments. By automating critical data security and compliance processes, Secuvy enhances operational efficiency, reduces risk, and enables businesses to confidently meet regulatory requirements.

Contact us at https://secuvy.ai/contact/

