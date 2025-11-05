SUPERAGENT AI: Releases The Insurance SUPER-Brain Update, Making Its Live Call AI Agent Indistinguishable from Humans

The official logo for SUPERAGENT AI, the company building the autonomous workforce for the insurance industry. SUPERAGENT AI's 'Live Call AI Agent Inbound & Outbound' solution, now available, provides a complete AI-powered calling system for agencies. It offers 24/7 lead capture, smart outbound automation, and full integration, promising 100% inbound coverage and The Minds Behind the Mission: SUPERAGENT AI CEO Vlada Lotkina and CTO Vadym Shashkov, who today announced a breakthrough AI model that provides their platform with "uncanny" human-like intelligence, paving the way for a fully autonomous agent by 2026.

The update, now live in the Live Call AI Agent, delivers uncanny human realism and intelligence, stunning clients and setting a new standard for the industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPERAGENT AI, Inc. today announced the release of its most significant breakthrough to date: a revolutionary new generative AI voice foundation built to handle the complete cognitive, conversational, and emotional workload of an insurance agent.

This new AI Insurance SUPER-Brain, which is already deployed within the company's flagship Live Call AI Agent, is being called a definitive game-changer by early users, who report that its intelligence and realism are uncanny and indistinguishable from a senior human producer.

The new AI Agent’s power lies in its ability to go far beyond robotic scripting. It can understand conversational subtext, detect and respond to customer emotion, and navigate complex, multi-step insurance scenarios, from prospecting and quoting to handling inbound service calls, all with fluid, hyper-realistic conversational ability.

"We told the world we were building an autonomous workforce. Today, we are showing them the brain," declared Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "This isn't an upgrade; it's a new species of AI. We've moved beyond simple call routing and into the realm of genuine conversational intelligence. Our clients are telling us they are in awe, stating they 'cannot believe' the co-pilot's advice isn't from a live human manager."

The Insurance SUPER-Brain is the new engine powering SUPERAGENT's entire suite of AI agents. The AI listens to live conversations and can now provide nuanced, emotionally-aware objection responses, perform real-time quote calculations, and flash compliance guidance with a level of insight that rivals a 20-year veteran.

"From a technical standpoint, this is a quantum leap," said Vadym Shashkov, CTO of SUPERAGENT AI. "It was purpose-built and developed to handle high-stakes, compliant insurance conversations. It understands the entire lifecycle. It's the key that unlocks not only our Live Call agent's full potential but also our full 2026 vision for a completely autonomous agent."

This update is already taking clients by storm. Agencies using the upgraded Live Call AI Agent are reporting unprecedented results, with producers praising the AI's shockingly human advice and ability to handle complex scenarios on the fly.

"The results are phenomenal. We've watched SUPERAGENT AI close the performance gap on our team in a way I didn't think was possible," said Jeff Arnold, Owner of RightSure Insurance. "To see our developing agents jump their win rates by 70%, bringing them right up with our top producers, is incredible. I Can't Believe It's Not Human, the AI's guidance is so nuanced and intelligent, Its insight is so human, it's uncanny. This is a true game-changer."

This launch solidifies SUPERAGENT AI's position as the undisputed leader in insurance AI, proving that AI can handle not just the manual tasks of an agency, but the cognitive and emotional tasks as well.

About SUPERAGENT AI: SUPERAGENT AI is building the autonomous workforce for the insurance industry. Its platform of specialized AI agents is powered by a revolutionary, human-like foundation model to handle the complete lifecycle of insurance sales and service, from lead generation and quoting to live call coaching and performance analytics. The company is on a mission to deliver a fully autonomous AI insurance agent by 2026.

