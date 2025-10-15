SUPERAGENT AI Deploys The First Insurance Autonomous AI Agents That Dial, Qualify, Book, and Quote 24/7

Vadym Shashkov (CTO) and Vlada Lotkina (CEO) SUPERAGENT AI, Inc. SUPERAGENT AI, Inc. Logo SUPERAGENT's Inbound & Outbound AI Insurance Agents

SUPERAGENT AI Just Revealed the Path For Insurance Agencies “You Have Choice, Evolve by 2026 or Dissolve”.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPERAGENT AI, Inc. today redefined the insurance sales funnel at the InsureTech Connect (ITC) conference with the launch of a powerful duo of specialized AI agents: the Outbound AI Agent and the Inbound AI Agent. Together, they automate the most critical and time-consuming part of any agency’s workflow: creating and capturing new business opportunities.

While the company has publicly committed to delivering a single, fully autonomous AI agent in 2026, today’s release provides the foundational workforce that automates the entire top of the sales funnel. This is not just another tool; it's a team of tireless digital employees dedicated to keeping an agency’s calendar full.

"Every insurance leader is talking about AI, but they're still tinkering with chatbots and dashboards. They are playing checkers; we are playing chess," declared Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Today, with the launch of our Outbound and Inbound AI Agents, we have automated the most critical part of the sales process: creating and capturing opportunity. This isn't a theoretical roadmap for 2030; this is the operational reality our clients can deploy in 2025. The race to full autonomy is on, and today we are lapping the competition."

The two new agents are game-changers, designed to supercharge agency growth:

- The Outbound AI Agent: A relentless digital sales representative that autonomously dials prospects, engages leads with hyper-realistic conversational AI, qualifies intent, and seamlessly books qualified appointments directly onto a human agent's calendar.

- The Inbound AI Agent: A 24/7/365 customer service and sales agent that answers every call on the first ring. It handles initial inquiries, collects FNOL information, answers policy questions, and intelligently routes complex issues, ensuring no lead is ever lost.

At the event, SUPERAGENT AI will also preview what’s next on its roadmap to full autonomy.

Coming Soon: The Quoting AI Agent. The company confirmed its highly anticipated Quoting AI Agent is in final-stage development. This agent will complete the autonomous workflow by navigating complex carrier portals to deliver bindable quotes in minutes, solving what is widely seen as the industry's biggest automation challenge.

These new agents join SUPERAGENT AI’s successful family of Live Call, Analytics, and Training AI Agents. Together, they form a connected ecosystem where AI can now generate and capture a lead 24/7, and train a human on how to best close the deal, all while providing leadership with 24/7 revenue intelligence.

"This isn't just two features; it's an intelligent, unified system for customer engagement," said Vadym Shashkov, CTO of SUPERAGENT AI. "The Outbound Agent creates the opportunity, the Inbound Agent captures and nurtures it, and they work in lockstep with our existing Live Call and Analytics AI Agents. We've built the autonomous front door for the modern agency."

The Tipping Point for Insurance:

This launch marks the industry’s transition from discrete AI tools to a cohesive AI workforce. For the first time, agencies can deploy a team of specialized digital agents to handle all top-of-funnel activities with superhuman speed and perfect compliance. This allows human agents to shed their manual, repetitive tasks and focus exclusively on high-value client advising and relationship building.

"The results we got from SUPERAGENT's initial tools were just the beginning,” said Mark Butler, Agency Owner. “The new Outbound and Inbound agents represent the next leap. In effect, we are building our agency of the future."

Availability:

The Outbound AI Agent and Inbound AI Agent are available for client deployment starting today. Live demonstrations are being held at the SUPERAGENT AI booth, #20, at ITC Las Vegas.

About SUPERAGENT AI:

SUPERAGENT AI is building the autonomous workforce for the insurance industry. Our platform of specialized AI agents handles the complete lifecycle of insurance sales and service, from lead generation and quoting to live call coaching and performance analytics. We are on a mission to deliver a fully autonomous AI insurance agent by 2026, empowering agencies to achieve unprecedented growth and efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

