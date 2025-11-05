TheraVault Launches New Website to Expand Access to Mental Health Care Across Ohio

Amy Smitke, LISW-S, LICDC, Co-Founder of TheraVault LLC Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault LLC TheraVault's secure telehealth platform allows clients across Ohio to access licensed therapists from the comfort of their own homes. TheraVault offers in-person therapy sessions at its Powell, Ohio location, providing a safe and confidential space for clients to work through anxiety, depression, trauma, and life transitions.

New digital platform offers secure telehealth access to evidence-based therapy services for individuals, couples, families, and organizations throughout Ohio

We built TheraVault to be a safe and private space where people can open up and grow — our new website extends that same sense of safety online. We want every visitor to feel supported and protected.” — Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault LLC

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheraVault LLC, a trusted behavioral health practice serving individuals, couples, families, and organizations throughout Ohio, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.theravaultllc.com . The new site enhances accessibility to compassionate, evidence-based mental health care for clients statewide through a secure, user-friendly digital platform.Empowering Ohioans to Access Care with ConfidenceThe new TheraVault website reflects the practice’s mission to make therapy more accessible, stigma-free, and tailored to each client’s unique journey. Designed to serve clients across Powell, Columbus, and the greater Ohio region, the platform allows visitors to easily explore therapy options, learn about treatment approaches, verify insurance coverage, and schedule secure telehealth or in-person sessions.“We built TheraVault to be a safe and private space where people can open up and grow — our new website extends that same sense of safety online,” said Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault LLC. “Whether someone is taking their first step toward therapy or returning to continue their journey, we want every visitor to feel supported and protected from the very beginning.”The site also introduces expanded online features such as secure telehealth booking, an insurance and payment resource center, and therapist profiles highlighting each clinician’s specialties and approach.Comprehensive Services for Every Stage of HealingTheraVault’s licensed clinicians provide a full spectrum of therapy services, including: Individual Therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, eating disorders, and life transitions Couples and Family Therapy focused on communication, conflict resolution, and relationship repair- Group Therapy for shared support and connection in a structured environment- Telehealth Counseling available statewide across Ohio- Business Coaching and Consultation to promote mental wellness in workplace settingsThe practice also offers affordable self-pay options with clinical master’s level interns and accepts a wide range of insurance providers, including Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, Medicaid, and Medicare.“Our goal is to remove barriers — financial, geographic, and emotional — that prevent people from seeking the help they deserve,” said Amy Smitke, LISW-S, LICDC, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “Every Ohioan should have access to secure, compassionate care that helps them reclaim their life and find lasting recovery.”Evidence-Based, Accessible, and Compassionate CareTheraVault’s clinicians specialize in evidence-based therapeutic approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and Trauma-Informed Care, among others. The practice’s signature “Vault” concept underscores its dedication to confidentiality, security, and trust — creating an environment where clients feel protected as they work toward emotional healing and growth.TheraVault serves residents throughout Powell, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and communities across Delaware County, Franklin County, and the greater Ohio region through both in-person and telehealth therapy.Getting StartedNew clients can learn more and schedule a confidential consultation directly through the new website. TheraVault’s warm, professional intake process ensures that each client is matched with a therapist who aligns with their goals, needs, and schedule.Visit www.theravaultllc.com or call 888-875-8712 to get started.Email inquiries may be directed to contact@theravaultllc.comAbout TheraVault LLCFounded by Victoriya Reich, LISW-S and Amy Smitke, LISW-S, LICDC, TheraVault LLC is a comprehensive behavioral health practice based in Powell, Ohio, serving clients across the state through both in-person and telehealth therapy. TheraVault offers individual, couples, family, and group therapy, along with business coaching and organizational wellness programs. The practice is dedicated to making professional mental health care accessible, evidence-based, and delivered with dignity, safety, and compassion.For more information or to schedule a session, visit www.theravaultllc.com Media ContactBranding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA)Website: https://bestbma.com/

