Tavio Expands Integration Platform with Public API, On-Premise Agent, and EDI Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tavio, an enterprise integration platform born out of the recent merger of The Cloud Connectors and Joynd, has announced a major expansion of its functionality with the launch of three new enterprise-grade features: the Tavio Public API, the Tavio On-Premise Agent, and Tavio EDI. Together, these innovations extend Tavio’s iPaaS beyond the cloud, enabling seamless embedding, secure on-prem connectivity, and modernized B2B data exchange.The launch addresses a critical need for vendors and enterprise customers who require more than a standalone iPaaS. With these additions, users can embed Tavio's no-code deployment features into their own applications, securely connect cloud workflows to legacy on-premise systems, and modernize their approach to Electronic Data Interchange.“This launch isn't just about adding features; it's about extending the power of our platform to wherever our customers operate,” said Pierre Rousseau, Co-President of Tavio. “Whether they need to embed our deployment hub into their own product via the Public API, securely connect to a legacy application or database with the On-Premise Agent, or modernize their supply chain with our EDI capabilities, Tavio is providing the complete, flexible toolkit for a truly connected enterprise.”Tavio Public APIThe Tavio Public API enables software vendors and enterprise platforms to embed Tavio’s provisioning and deployment capabilities directly into their own native applications.Beyond solution deployment, the API now provides full lifecycle integration management, including:- Customer & environment provisioning- Role-based permissions & delegated administration- Deployment & configuration of integration solutions- Credential and secret management- Execution history, activity logs, and partner support visibility- Data feedback and health signals to monitor integration reliabilityVendors can now deliver a complete, white-labeled integration experience where users never leave their native application, while still benefiting from Tavio’s enterprise-grade reliability, support tooling, and multi-tenant architecture, while still“The Tavio API meets a critical need for us, enabling customers to seamlessly deploy the integrations we offer without sacrificing the ease-of-use they expect from BambooHR,” said Jonny Rejholec, Principal Product Manager at BambooHR. “It strengthens our commitment to a connected HR ecosystem while preserving the intuitive experience our users rely on.”Tavio On-Premise AgentThe Tavio On-Premise Agent securely connects the cloud-native platform to customer-controlled, on-premise systems such as ERPs, databases, and internal file servers. A key design feature is its outbound-only, encrypted WebSocket communication, which eliminates the need for inbound firewall rules and significantly reduces the network attack surface.The agent includes automatic reconnection logic and local buffering to ensure resilience. This allows organizations to integrate their legacy and private infrastructure into modern cloud workflows while maintaining strict data sovereignty, compliance, and security requirements.Tavio EDI CapabilityTavio EDI modernizes Electronic Data Interchange by replacing costly VANs and rigid point-to-point connections. It supports the AS2 protocol with full acknowledgement handling and automated validation. A core differentiator is its EDI abstraction layer, which enables developers to interact with JSON rather than traditional flat-file EDI formats, dramatically reducing implementation complexity and accelerating partner onboarding.Delivered through Tavio’s multi-tenant iPaaS, the solution provides end-to-end visibility, scalable partner connectivity, and operational efficiency, bridging the gap between legacy EDI and modern, API-driven ecosystems.These three new features are available now to Tavio Platform customers.About TavioTavio is an integration platform and services partner on a mission to eliminate data chaos. By combining a powerful, next-generation iPaaS with decades of domain expertise, Tavio helps vendors, employers, and consultants connect their entire technology ecosystem. With a unique "data as configuration" model and a suite of tools for building, deploying, and managing integrations, Tavio turns connectivity into a competitive advantage.

