Joynd and The Cloud Connectors Finalize Merger, Launching a Transformational Integration Platform for HR Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joynd and The Cloud Connectors (TCC) have officially merged and are poised to solve the HR tech industry’s biggest challenge: integrations. With the signing of the definitive agreement, the unified company is poised to reshape how HR tech vendors, consultants, and enterprise employers connect and scale - with a bold new ecosystem approach that drives organizational agility in an ever-evolving industry.The Power of Two: Engineering Strength Meets Domain ExpertiseDriven by a shared vision to eliminate "Data Chaos," the newly merged company combines decades of HR tech expertise, robust engineering, and user-centric design. Early momentum is already visible in collaborative product innovation, strengthened go-to-market partnerships, and a unified vision that’s capturing industry attention. This month, the team convened in Montréal for a joint strategy summit, setting the stage for rapid execution of their ambitious roadmap.A Breakthrough Platform Built for Agility and ScaleThe primary differentiator of the company’s integration platform, a deployment tool codenamed ‘Synapse’ will launch in beta this quarter (the official product name will debut with the company’s new brand in July). Designed to eliminate traditional integration trade-offs, ‘Synapse’ will enable customers to deploy, manage, and customize integrations with unparalleled speed and flexibility.“This merger was always about more than joining forces - it was about rethinking how integrations should work,” said Jeff Tremblay, Co-President & CTO. “With ‘Synapse’, we’re giving the industry what it’s been asking for: real flexibility, full visibility, and the ability to move at the speed of business.”“We’ve combined a powerful enterprise-grade iPaaS with an intuitive deployment tool that makes integrations accessible to everyone,” added Paul Mladineo, CFO. “We’ve created something that scales with you—technically, operationally, and financially.”Supporting Organizational Agility in a Shifting HR Tech LandscapeAs M&A activity continues to reshape the HR tech vendor landscape, ‘Synapse’ offers a way to stay ahead, helping companies remain operationally nimble even as product portfolios, data structures, and business models evolve. With hundreds of pre-built HR application connectors and deep domain-specific logic, the platform is ready for the complexities of real-world use cases.Industry analyst Steve Goldberg, a longtime expert in HR technology strategy, observed: “The ability to pivot strategically or operationally is now a universal business imperative, but achieving organizational agility is more challenging than ever. One reason: the average number of disparate HR or workforce-related systems used together has reportedly doubled in less than five years -- from ten to twenty or more. I was thrilled to hear the newly merged Joynd Cloud Connectors' mission was to remove the age-old 'agility speed bump' around HR Technology interoperability, by offering standardized integrations that are also highly configurable and reusable."For more information, visit joynd.io or thecloudconnectors.com

