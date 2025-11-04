The Quantum Systems Accelerator Embarks on Next Five Years of Pioneering Quantum Technologies for Science

QSA’s initiatives have led to over a dozen patents, numerous scientific publications, and the creation of startups that are bringing quantum technology to the market. Multiple quantum companies have benefited from QSA’s extensive research network and ongoing collaborations, utilizing the expertise, feedback, and techniques shared by QSA partners to enhance their processes. Additionally, five QSA principal investigators have co-founded quantum companies, applying research results to promising industry use cases.

QSA has also trained a new generation of scientists and engineers, many of whom are now leading quantum research at top companies and universities, alongside high school students and teachers. In addition to the 150 graduate students and 100 postdoctoral students delivering cutting edge research in QSA annually, QSA’s QCaMP program has introduced quantum to over 160 high school teachers and 3,200 students across the country. Building on this success, QSA will help create a quantum-ready workforce with new pathways and partnerships that engage undergraduates in community colleges via hands-on training programs.

To learn more about QSA’s many achievements, this article highlights five ways QSA has advanced quantum computing. And this Q&A with de Jong showcases QSA’s progress, exciting plans for the future, and the kinds of breakthroughs to expect as quantum systems grow and mature.

QSA develops next-generation quantum capabilities by integrating multidisciplinary teams across its partner institutions and leveraging specialized quantum-ready facilities at Berkeley Lab, Sandia National Laboratories, and other leading institutions.

Berkeley Lab, for example, partners with industry and academia and works across the quantum research ecosystem — from theory to application — to fabricate and test quantum-based devices, develop software and algorithms, and build prototype computers and networks. Berkeley Lab’s national user facilities provide state-of-the-art resources for scientists in QSA and beyond to advance the frontiers of quantum science. This includes the Advanced Light Source, the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC), and the Molecular Foundry, which has a QIS cluster tool that enables researchers to experiment with dozens of materials and methods for making qubit components in a single automated system. The Molecular Foundry will also soon add a dilution refrigerator that will enable high-throughput analysis of qubits. Berkeley Lab also leads the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT), a collaborative research laboratory and open-access testbed to advance quantum computing based on superconducting circuits. In this video, de Jong, shares how quantum research at Berkeley Lab is forging the future of quantum breakthroughs by collaborating with researchers across institutions.

