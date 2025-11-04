Press Releases

11/04/2025

Attorney General Tong Secures Final Ruling Blocking Illegal Conditioning of Transportation Grant Funding

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today secured a permanent injunction from the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island blocking the Trump Administration’s effort to unlawfully impose immigration enforcement requirements on billions of dollars in annual U.S. Department of Transportation grants. The final ruling follows multistate litigation and a preliminary injunction. In issuing a permanent injunction, the Court found that the Trump Administration has “blatantly overstepped their statutory authority, violated the APA, and transgressed well-settled constitutional limitations on federal funding conditions. The Constitution demands the Court set aside this lawless behavior.”

“Donald Trump tried to condition billions of dollars in transportation funds on a series of irrational immigration demands. It was dumb and dangerous, and we just beat him again in court,” said Attorney General Tong. “We need safe, functioning highways, railways and airways. That’s one of the most basic functions of government. The fact that Donald Trump would imperil that shows just how little he cares about the safety of American families.”

Connecticut receives billions of dollars in grant funding from the Department of Transportation to support and maintain the roads, highways, railways, airways, and bridges that connect our communities and carry our residents to their workplaces and their homes. This includes funding to maintain and build highways. It also includes funding for transit systems in urban and rural communities across the state — including buses, subways, light rail, commuter rail, trolleys, and ferries. Neither the purpose of these grants, nor their grant criteria, are in any way connected to immigration enforcement.

A copy of the court’s decision is available here.

