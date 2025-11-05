Press Releases

11/05/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding PURA Final Decision Increasing Yankee Gas Rates by $82 Million

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the final decision issued today by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority increasing rates for Yankee Gas customers by $82 million. Yankee Gas is owned by Eversource.

Yankee Gas had sought a $193 million rate hike. If approved in full, the request would have forced the average customer to approximately pay an additional $43 per month on their gas bills. Today’s final decision increases rates by approximately 11.4 percent, or about $15 per month for the average residential customer. A prior draft decision would have authorized a $56 million increase, or about $9 more per month for the average residential customer.

“This is more disappointing news for Connecticut families heading into an already expensive winter heating season. Once again, the utilities are being rewarded with a multi-million dollar rate hike after running their chief regulator out of town through relentless litigation and personal attacks. These costs are unsustainable and I’m going to keep pushing back in every single one of these rate cases to make sure Connecticut families aren’t paying a penny more than absolutely necessary,” said Attorney General Tong.

Yankee Gas has 222,800 residential customers, 28,000 commercial customers, and 1,500 industrial customers across 85 towns in Connecticut.



