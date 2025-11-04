Bonjour Girls Unveils 2025 'Roses & Planets' — New York's Premier Women's Leadership Event Returns

New York Women Leaders to Explore "Inward Growth, Outward Exploration" at Annual Gathering in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonjour Girls , New York's leading women's empowerment community, today announced its highly anticipated 2025 annual event, themed "Roses & Planets" . Set to take place on November 15th in Lower Manhattan, the full-day gathering will bring together hundreds of professional women for an exploration of how to thrive amid rapid change while staying grounded in their personal values.A New Framework for Modern WomenBuilding on the momentum of 2024's acclaimed "She Writes Her Own Chapter" initiative, this year's "Roses & Planets" theme offers a practical framework for navigating an era of unprecedented change. As AI reshapes industries, work models evolve, and professional boundaries blur, women need both the rose's inward power—resilience, self-acceptance, and authenticity—and the planet's outward capabilities—connection, adaptation, and continuous exploration."When the rose's roots encounter the planet's orbit, growth and exploration begin to resonate," explains the event philosophy. "We're not chasing a single definition of 'correct.' Instead, we're helping each woman build her own coordinates between reality and aspiration."From Anxiety to ActionThe event transforms abstract concerns about change into concrete, actionable experiments. Through keynote speeches, expert panels, small-group discussions, and structured networking, attendees will develop their own "growth navigation map" based on three pillars: values, capabilities, and networks."In an era where rules rewrite weekly and tools upgrade monthly, we're creating space for women to pause, reflect, and strategize," said Claire Bai, the president of Bonjour Girls. "This isn't about adding more to your to-do list—it's about helping you identify what truly matters and how to move forward with both gentleness and power."What to ExpectThe day-long event (1:00 PM - 6:15 PM) will feature:Two Keynote Speakers representing the dual forces of "Roses & Planets"—a global enterprise leader and a creative innovation pioneerTwo Expert Panels exploring "The Rose's Path: Maintaining Authenticity Amid Noise" and "The Planet's Journey: Exploring Potential Amid Disruption"Structured Networking Sessions designed for meaningful connectionInteractive Group Discussions with action-planning componentsCommunity Recognition & Awards celebrating outstanding contributionsPremium Prize Drawings featuring 30+ major prizes (individual prizes valued up to $2,300+) plus 100+ interactive giveawaysCurated Gift Bags for every attendee, filled with Bonjour Girls branded items and partner productsA Growing MovementSince its inception, Bonjour Girls has established itself as a vital platform where professional women find authentic community, practical guidance, and meaningful connections. The annual event serves as the community's flagship gathering, bringing together women from diverse industries including finance, law, technology, creative arts, entrepreneurship, real estate, and beyond.Past attendees have praised the events for their unique combination of high-caliber speakers, intimate atmosphere, and genuine networking opportunities that extend far beyond the event day itself.Inclusive & WelcomingThe event welcomes women at all career stages—from recent graduates to C-suite executives, from corporate professionals to entrepreneurs, from those firmly on their path to those in transition. Attendees represent diverse backgrounds, industries, and perspectives, united by a shared commitment to growth and mutual support."We're creating a space where ambitious meets authentic, where strategy meets soul," the organizers note. "Whether you're looking to expand your network, gain fresh perspectives, or simply spend a day surrounded by inspiring women, you'll find your place here."Premium PartnershipsThe event is made possible through partnerships with leading organizations committed to women's advancement:QWOS Group (侨外集团) — China's leading global asset allocation and identity planning institutionZeng Law Group, PLLC — International law firm specializing in business immigration and real estateNew York Life Insurance Company — America's largest mutual life insurance company, ranked #69 in Fortune 500 (2025)PICO Clinic — Award-winning medical aesthetics with locations across Europe and North AmericaAdditional support from Acre NY/NJ Realty, Dadanini, Oleada, Waterway Media, Rigel Atlas Boutique Consulting, Lollitune, and Vita Pilates.Registration Now OpenEarly bird tickets are now available at luma.com/bg2025. The event operates on a named-ticket basis with limited capacity to ensure an intimate, high-quality experience.Event Details:Date: 11/15/2025Time: 1:00 PM - 6:15 PM (Check-in begins at 1:00 PM)Location: Lower Manhattan, New York, NYDress Code: Business casual to business professionalLanguage: Presentations in English with bilingual community support"Exploration is not about escaping the present, but creating deeper connections with the world, join us to discover where your rose meets your planet."About Bonjour GirlsBonjour Girls is New York's premier community platform dedicated to women's empowerment, professional development, and meaningful connection. Through annual signature events, ongoing programming, and a vibrant community network, the organization brings together diverse professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to foster authentic dialogue, mutual support, and collective growth. The community is particularly known for its warm, inclusive atmosphere and its ability to facilitate genuine, lasting connections among members.

