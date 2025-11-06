New Maternity Home in Baltimore City to Support Pregnant Teens and Young Adults with No Place to Belong

Viola’s House to bring evidence-based “housing first” model to improve maternal and child health outcomes for program participants.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viola’s House, a leading nonprofit provider of housing and wraparound services for pregnant teens and young adults, today announced the November 12, 2025 grand opening of its second Teen Maternity Home. The new Maternity Home, located in the Westfield neighborhood of Baltimore City, will offer safe, stable housing for up to seven pregnant residents (aged 16-24) and their newborns. In addition to housing, Maternity Home residents are provided with free diapers and wipes, counseling, and case management and access to prenatal care, parenting and financial literacy education, job training, transportation, nutritious food and more as part of Viola’s House Residential Services programming.

While Baltimore has made strides in reducing teen birth rates, disparities persist. The citywide rate remains at nearly two times Maryland’s statewide rate of 13.4 live births per 1,000 teens and Black infants are more than twice as likely to be born with low birth weight compared to White infants. Prenatal homelessness is associated with poor maternal and child health outcomes, and higher odds of low birth weight and preterm delivery. Viola’s House is bringing its proven “housing first” model to address these disparities while helping young mothers build independent and resilient lives for themselves and their newborns.

“Viola’s House is building on its decade-long legacy of uplifting mothers and babies with programs and support that focus on improving the social drivers of maternal health,” said Thana Hickman, founder and chief executive officer of Viola’s House. “We know firsthand that when safe and stable housing is paired with wraparound support and access to health services, the positive impact is remarkable. We’re honored to expand our reach into Baltimore to show pregnant, homeless teens with no place to belong that they are seen, valued and loved.”

Viola’s House’s Residential Services program is designed as a bridge to permanent housing. Pregnant teens and young adults may enter at any stage of pregnancy and stay for 12–15 months.

About Viola’s House

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Viola’s House began providing safe shelter for homeless and pregnant teens in 2008. The organization opened its first Teen Maternity Home over a decade ago and has evolved into a leading nonprofit offering a wide array of programs and services aimed at addressing the social drivers that adversely affect maternal health. In 2024, Viola's House supported over 6,500 mothers by improving their access to safe housing, health care, transportation, education, job training, and more. The organization provided over 78,000 minutes of counseling and distributed over seven million free diapers and other baby care essentials to expectant mothers. To learn more about Viola's House and support its mission, visit www.violashouse.org, and join the VH Village on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

