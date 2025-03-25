Viola’s House Issues Call to Action on Black Maternal Health in Dallas

April 8 event presented in collaboration with United Way of Dallas and Parkland Health; Panelists to discuss ways to improve maternal health outcomes in Dallas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viola’s House, Inc., in collaboration with United Way of Dallas and Parkland Health, will host “A Conversation and Call to Action on Black Maternal Health” on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the United Way Dallas, 1800 N. Lamar Street, Dallas, TX 75202. The event comes ahead of Black Maternal Health Week, April 11-17.

Moderated by Dr. Froswa Booker-Drew, this timely discussion seeks to address the alarming disparities in maternal health outcomes highlighted by the CDC’s recent report on Maternal Mortality in the US. According to the report, Black women are 3.5 times more likely than White women to experience a pregnancy-related death. The April 8 event aims to spark meaningful conversation and collaboration among community leaders, providers, and funders with a call to action to work together to close critical gaps in maternal care in Dallas’ southern sector.

Event Highlights:

Provider Panel – Collaboration, Coordination, and Cooperation

Experts will share their organizations’ approaches to supporting pregnant people and identify opportunities to connect to improve the continuum of care. Panelists Include:

• Kaycee Polite, Chief Operations Officer, Viola's House

• Dr. Taibat Eribo, MD, MPH, Obstetrics and Gynecology, HHM Health

• LaSteshia Ekeocha, DNP, APRN, WHNP-BC, APP Clinic Manager, Parkland Health

• Cessilye R. Smith, CEO, Abide Women's Health

Funder Panel – Developing Intentional and Sustainable Funding

Leaders will discuss strategies for impactful and sustainable investments to reduce maternal mortality. Panelists Include:

• Aimee Cunningham, CEO, Boone Family Foundation

• Dimple Sureka, Community Philanthropy Officer, Communities Foundation of Texas

• Nailah Johnson, Sr. Director, United Way Maternal Health Initiatives

• Whitney Muse, CEO, Muse Family Foundation

A networking reception will be held after the panel discussions.



About Viola’s House, Inc.

Founded in 2008, Viola’s House began as a Teen Maternity Home in Dallas, providing a safe haven for homeless and pregnant teens. Over the years, the organization has evolved into a leading nonprofit offering a wide array of programs and services aimed at addressing the social determinants that adversely affect maternal health. In 2024, Viola's House supported over 6,500 mothers by improving their access to safe housing, health care, transportation, education, job training, and more. The organization provided over 78,000 minutes of counseling to expectant mothers and distributed over seven million free diapers and other baby care essentials. To learn more about Viola's House and support its mission, visit www.violashouse.org, and join the VH Village on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.