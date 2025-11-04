Commissioner Miller Proudly Announces the Release of the 2026 GO TEXAN Magazine

Magazine highlights the power and pride of Texas Agriculture

AUSTIN –Today, Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced the release of the 2026 edition of GO TEXAN magazine, produced in collaboration with Farm Flavor Media. Each year, the publication shines a spotlight on the hardworking farmers and ranchers of Texas who feed and clothe the world.

“Partnering with Farm Flavor Media for our GO TEXAN issue helps us bring the true Texas story to light,” Commissioner Miller said. “As you flip through these pages, you’ll feel the pride that runs deep in Texas agriculture. From farm to family table, this magazine shows how our crops, livestock, agritourism and local food tie together and help keep Texas growing strong and healthy. There’s a reason why Texas is an agriculture leader not just across the nation, but around the world. Folks everywhere want our products and a taste of Texas.”

Inside, readers will find everything from down-home ranching and farm stories, to agritourism, agribusiness trends, and even delicious recipes for comforting home-cooked meals. Whether you’re planning a weekend on the trail or just curious where your food comes from, this guide is your one-stop for all things Texas agriculture.

Highlights from the 2025-26 GO TEXAN magazine include:

“Rode Roundup” – Agricultural traditions that thrive in Texas livestock shows and rodeos.

– Agricultural traditions that thrive in Texas livestock shows and rodeos. “Facing the Fire” – The Texas Panhandle rebounds after wildfires.

– The Texas Panhandle rebounds after wildfires. “The Fabric of Texans’ Lives” – Texas cotton farmers maintain the position as the leading cotton-producing state in the nation.

– Texas cotton farmers maintain the position as the leading cotton-producing state in the nation. “Indigenous Agriculture – Allure of the Buffalo” – A celebration of the history and resurgence of buffalo in Texas.

– A celebration of the history and resurgence of buffalo in Texas. “A Different Bird” – GO TEXAN partner Greener Pastures Chicken raises birds regeneratively.

– GO TEXAN partner Greener Pastures Chicken raises birds regeneratively. “Sparking Careers” – An agriculture mechanics teacher in Boerne champions skills education.

“Farm Flavor Media is pleased to partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture once again for another wonderful edition of GO TEXAN magazine,” said Hannah Hill, Farm Flavor Content Director. “This publication connects consumers and other stakeholders to the farmers, ranchers, and producers who put the food on our plates and clothes on our backs. The magazine also highlights the wide range and depth of the state’s ag industry, with stories on bison, rodeos, cotton, and the next generation of farmers, as well as recipes and stats about Texas agriculture.”

The year’s edition was produced in cooperation with Farm Flavor Media and the support of various agricultural and rural advocacy organizations, businesses, and associations, including the Texas 4-H Youth Development, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Agricultural Cooperative Council, and Stephen F. Austin State University. This enabled the magazine to be published without the use of public funds.

The 2026 GO TEXAN magazine is now available online here.

For more information on the GO TEXAN program and other Texas Department of Agriculture initiatives, visit Texasagriculture.gov.