Commissioner Miller Blasts CAIR, Praises Governor Abbott for Designating it a Terrorist Organization

The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller:

“Six weeks ago, I was attacked by the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) for opposing radical Islam and calling them terrorists. I asked they be named a terrorist organization, and I am pleased that Governor Abbott has done so today.

Radical Islamic terrorism is a cancer on the world, and I will always stand up for American exceptionalism and the American way of life.

I will not allow these extremists to impose Sharia law on Texas and will not be bullied into silence by CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. With this declaration, Texans won’t either.”

To read Governor Abbott’s declaration, click here.

