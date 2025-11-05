Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Announces The Schedule of Christmas and New Year’s Celebrations

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Holidays at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Conservatory Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Holidays at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront resort just south of St. Augustine, that extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast of Florida, celebrates the season with a full lineup of holiday events, from festive family gatherings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to fireworks, dining and a polar plunge on New Years.Christmas Eve, Dec. 24• Guests can enjoy crafts, holiday treats and visits from Santa’s elves and Dizzy the Dolphin in the main lobby from 3-5 pm.• A non-denominational holiday service will be held in the Atlantic Ballroom from 5-6 pm.• Letters to Santa can be dropped at the resort’s North Pole mailbox throughout the entire month of December. Each letter is mailed to the North Pole, and every child will receive a special reply from Santa at home.Christmas Day, Dec. 25• The resort will host a Christmas brunch buffet open to all in the Ocean Ballroom from 11 am-3 pm featuring carving stations, seafood, seasonal favorites and desserts. Pricing is $60 for members, $75 for resort guests and $35 for children ages 4-12, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are requested by Dec. 22.• Atlantic Grille will serve a Christmas dinner special with red wine–braised short rib and seared scallop. Pricing is $52 for members and $65 for guests. Reservations are encouraged through OpenTable.• Delfinos Italian Chophouse will offer a holiday menu featuring a marinated rack of lamb for resort guests and club members on Christmas Day.New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31• A Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place in the Atlantic Ballroom starting at 7 pm. Featuring a buffet, live entertainment and a champagne toast, admission is $76 for members, $95 for resort guests and $45 for children ages 4-12. Reservations are requested by Dec. 28.• Families enjoy a Kids’ New Year’s Eve Extravaganza from 7 pm - 1 am, with games, crafts, dinner, an ice cream bar and photo booth fun. The evening culminates in a Grand Firework display at midnight on the Champions Event Lawn.• Dining options for the evening include specialty menus at Delfinos Italian Chophouse, Atlantic Grille and Stix Authentic Sushi.• The Lobby Bar will host a champagne bar until 1 am.New Year’s Day, Jan. 1• The new year is celebrated with a Polar Bear Plunge at 9 am at the Main Beach Walkover.• Family-friendly Game Day on the Champions Event Lawn, featuring lawn games, crafts, snacks and sports viewing.Visit https://www.hammockbeach.com/play/holidays/christmas/ to see all Christmas festivities details while https://www.hammockbeach.com/play/holidays/new-years/ shares notes on New Year’s activities. To enjoy these festivities, dining reservations are encouraged through OpenTable and the resort directly by calling 386-246-5676 or emailing Christine Losagio at christine.losagio@hammockbeach.com. Other activities can be confirmed through the resort reservations system.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.

