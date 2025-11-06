Launch Marketing Introduces 'Marketing as a Service' Packages for B2B Technology and Professional Services Companies

Austin-based agency for B2B marketing offers structured solutions created to build marketing momentum and deliver measurable outcomes.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch Marketing, an agency for B2B marketing headquartered in Austin, Texas, has introduced a series of structured solution packages under its “ marketing as a service” model. The packages are structured to help small to mid-sized B2B tech and professional service companies implement consistent marketing activities that contribute to lead generation, pipeline growth, and measurable business impact.The packages, which include SPARK, SURGE, and HYPERGROWTH, are comprised of a defined mix of services such as marketing campaign planning, targeted outreach programs, conversion-focused content development, social media marketing, CRM-integrated marketing automation, and performance reporting aligned to sales pipeline metrics. Each package has been developed to address common challenges faced by growing businesses, including limited internal resources, low visibility in the market, slowing lead flow, evolving go-to-market strategies, and the lack of consistent marketing execution.“We created these packages to meet the needs of companies that require senior-level marketing support but don’t have the budget or the bandwidth to build it internally,” said Chris Leger, CEO of Launch Marketing. “Our mission is to make high-impact marketing accessible, affordable, and scalable.”Launch Marketing has worked with over 200 companies since its founding in 2001, with a focus on B2B technology sectors including SaaS, cybersecurity, healthtech, manufacturing, and fintech. A full service marketing agency , with capabilities spanning strategic planning, messaging, branding, digital marketing, and content creation.“Whether our clients are launching a new product, entering a new market, or looking to scale, our solution packages are built to support their goals through consistent and strategic marketing,” said Chris. “At Launch, we bring deep expertise and a flexible approach that fits how our clients work. It’s the combination of these structured programs and a dedicated team that drives real results.”The “marketing as a service” approach enables companies to engage with Launch Marketing through a model that adapts to their growth stage and marketing maturity. Each package includes defined deliverables, timelines, and performance tracking to ensure transparency and accountability.To learn more about Launch Marketing’s solution packages, visit launch-marketing.com.About Launch MarketingLaunch Marketing is a full-service marketing agency focused on delivering bold B2B marketing that drives growth. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a collaborative approach, helping clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 200+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products, generate qualified leads, and build marketing momentum. More information can be found at launch-marketing.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.