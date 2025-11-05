Launch Marketing Unveils Free Marketing Audit Tool to Help Businesses Identify Growth Blockers

New Five-Question Assessment Developed to Quickly Evaluate Marketing Performance and Reveal Strategic Improvement Areas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch Marketing, a full-service marketing agency in Austin , has announced the release of its new automated marketing audit , a free online marketing assessment tool designed to help small to mid-sized businesses evaluate the effectiveness of their current B2B marketing efforts and uncover areas for improvement.The marketing audit tool consists of five targeted questions that assess key areas including messaging clarity, content effectiveness, lead generation impact, and digital strategy performance. Upon completion, participants receive an instant score along with personalized and prioritized recommendations to help accelerate marketing momentum.“Many organizations struggle to pinpoint why their marketing isn’t driving growth,” said Chris Leger, CEO of Launch Marketing. “This instant marketing audit gives them a fast, actionable way to identify gaps that may be holding them back, and shows them exactly where to focus next.”The marketing assessment tool is designed to be beneficial for leaders in marketing, sales, or growth roles who need quick insights to guide strategy. The assessment is available at no cost and delivers immediate results.“We built the marketing audit to be simple, fast, and insightful,” Leger added. “It’s not just about scoring your efforts, it’s about unlocking the next steps to move your business forward.”In addition to offering the marketing audit and scorecard, Launch Marketing provides custom-built assessments for organizations seeking to create their own branded tools. These AI-enabled solutions serve as lead and insight generators for both internal teams and external audiences.To take the marketing assessment or learn more about custom solutions, visit launch-marketing.comAbout Launch MarketingLaunch Marketing is a full-service agency for b2b marketing focused on delivering bold marketing that drives growth. A performance marketing group, the team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a collaborative approach, helping clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 200+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products, generate qualified leads, and build marketing momentum. More information can be found at launch-marketing.com.

