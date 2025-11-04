TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports No New Measles Cases Since Friday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 4, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting no new cases of measles in the state since Friday. The total number of cases in South Carolina this year remains at 37 and the total number of cases in the current Upstate outbreak remains at 34.

There are currently 34 people in quarantine. The successful early quarantining as a result of an identified exposure is a positive public health outcome that has prevented additional community spread during this outbreak. The latest end date for those currently in quarantine is November 24. We may see additional cases among those in quarantine. The risk of new cases occurring anywhere in South Carolina is real due to the continued increase of measles cases in the United States.

Our response to the ongoing measles outbreak focuses on identifying cases and their contacts quickly to stop spread, and to encourage the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for those who are not immune to protect people from illness and complications from measles, including those who cannot be vaccinated because they are too young or have underlying health conditions.

We are reminding people that travel for the upcoming holidays increases the risk of exposures greatly for those traveling and for those accepting visitors. Consider getting vaccinated now to prevent measles from disrupting your holiday plans.

To increase access to MMR vaccines, DPH has activated a Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this week to offer MMR vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.

Locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 5: 1-4 p.m. Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Thursday, Nov. 6: 1-4 p.m. Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Since being deployed beginning Oct. 16, the Mobile Health Unit has administered 30 doses of MMR (measles vaccine): 24 adults, 6 children.

To check if you are up to date with vaccines, people who receive immunizations from South Carolina providers can access their immunization record through the SIMON public portal. Doses administered prior to 2017 may not be recorded in the registry. If you have questions regarding your immunizations, please reach out to your primary health care provider or the provider that administered the vaccines.

Our next scheduled update on case counts and disease-related activity will occur Friday, Nov. 7.

